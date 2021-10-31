"I promise to make you proud" - Dak Prescott mourns death of grandmother Margaret Ebarb

Quarterback Dak Prescott, one year removed from his serious ankle injury, is no stranger to adversity and perseverance in the face of personal challenges.

Dak Prescott honors his grandmother Margaret Ebarb

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is mourning the loss of Margaret Ebarb, his maternal grandmother. Dak Prescott announced her passing on Friday, October 29. Prescott has faced his share of family tragedies in recent years. His mother passed away due to cancer in 2013, and his brother Jace Prescott passed away in April 2020.

Dak Prescott posted, “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to make you proud [...] Rest easy Mammy and I love you so much... until we dance again.”

Prescott, dealing with a calf injury, will be a game-time decision for the Cowboys’ Sunday Night Football matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are 5-1 and will look to extend their winning streak to 6 on Sunday night.

