Parlay picks for NFL games are more fun than practical. When it comes to sports betting, you can either play it conservatively with single plays for 1-2 units each and grind it out until you hit 52% to squeeze out a profit, or you could just lay one unit on a 10-leg parlay for a much better payout. The latter is more fun, and the former is more practical.

For Week 8, we look at three 3-leg parlays to bet on for the main slate of NFL games. Every parlay is grouped together based on confidence in the individual play. Because the combination of bets requires all legs to hit to win the bet, then the payout due to the higher odds make this venture both crazy and fun.

3 NFL parlay picks for Week 8

#1 Three-leg Parlay - Detroit Lions +3.5; New Orleans +4.5; Indianapolis Colts -2.5

The first three-leg parlay hinges on the Lions breaking through for their first win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints at +4.5 are a play on New Orleans keeping it close with division rivals Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Finally, the lone chalk play of this parlay depends on the Colts taking care of business and extending their two-game winning streak.

#2 Three-leg Parlay - New York Giants +10; Houston Texans +16; Minnesota Vikings -3

The second parlay includes two double-digit dogs on the board and expects both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams to win straight up. But the Giants and the Texans could keep it close the entire game or even sneak in a backdoor cover. The Vikings here are a play against a hot Dallas Cowboys team (with or without quarterback Dak Prescott in play).

#3 Three-leg Parley - Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5; New England Patriots +4.5; Pittsburgh Steelers +4

The last parlay has the Jaguars keeping it close or possibly even upsetting the Seattle Seahawks. The play for the Patriots hinges on them bottling up quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Finally, the Steelers should keep it close in an AFC North division battle with the Cleveland Browns.

Of course, parlays are purely low risk-high reward plays because the more teams you combine together on a ticket, the higher the odds. But that’s the pain and gain of sports betting. For every parlay that hits over 100 tries, you’ll always remember the one that hit. It’s fun to dream!

