Dak Prescott pays sweetest tribute to women in his life on 2025 Mother’s Day

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared heartwarming Mother's Day posts on Instagram on Sunday. He celebrated his pregnant fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, and honored the memory of his late mother, Peggy.

Prescott's posts featured touching photos of his growing family, including Sarah Jane, their daughter Margaret Jane and a visible pregnancy bump signaling their second daughter's imminent arrival. The Cowboys star is expecting his second child with Ramos later this month.

"Happy mother's day! Mama we love you so much!" Prescott wrote.

"These two girls are so blessed to call you mama," Prescott wrote in another story.

The couple announced in December that they were expecting their second child, with a due date of May 22. They recently revealed they're having another girl, whose middle name will be Rayne.

Dak Precott celebrates his mother

Dak Prescott's final Mother's Day post featured an old photo of himself with his late mother, Peggy, who died from colon cancer in November 2013 at 52 years old.

When he welcomed his first daughter in February 2024, Prescott spoke about how parenthood changed him.

"When you wake up in the morning and you see that baby, you understand responsibilities," Prescott said in March 2024, via CBS Sports. "And everything that I've always wanted for myself, but you want that for somebody else even more. Yeah, it's special."

Prescott's choice of names for his daughters reflects his commitment to honoring the women in his life. His first daughter was named Margaret Jane Rose, and his second daughter will carry the middle name Rayne as a nod to her fiancée's father.

The quarterback's Mother's Day celebrations come at a significant time for the family. After Sarah Jane's baby shower in April, Prescott commemorated it with the comment, "I love you... and these Moments!!!".

He also established the Faith Fight Finish Foundation in memory of his mother. According to sources, he writes letters to his mother before every game and wears jersey No. 4 as a tribute to her Sept. 4 birthday.

