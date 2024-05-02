Dak Prescott provides clarity on contract negotiations with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with $120,000,000 deal running out

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't in any rush to extend Dak Prescott's contract.

Currently signed to a $120 million four-year deal, Prescott has one year left before his contract is up. Jones spoke at the team's pre-draft press conference, adding that he'd ideally like to see some leaves fall before they reach a decision.

"We'd like to see more leaves fall," Jerry Jones said. "We'd like to see more action. It's called option quarterback. I've spent my life [playing] option quarterback. I want to see some more cards played."

At the Reliant Home Run Derby, Dak Prescott was asked about Jones' comments and his views on the same. While nothing has been decided yet, the Cowboys quarterback seems to be focused on keeping an open line of communication between him and team ownership.

“[We're] bbviously still [having] conversations. I'm aware of what Jerry said. Everything he said is dead on. Communication has been back and forth," Prescott said.

"I know what he's doing. I know how he's preparing. I know where he is. All confidence on what's he's preparing".

While locking down a QB like Prescott is certainly essential for the team, they might wait until after the 2024 NFL season to make a call.

Prescott spoke to the media at the Home Run Derby, where the Cowboys raised $145,000 for the Salvation Army, with RB Ezekiel Elliott raising $7,100.

Cowboys' future could depend on Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and CeeDee Lamb's 2024 performance

With the 2024 NFL season nearing, the Cowboys have a chance to strengthen the core of their team. Including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb is also looking at the last year of his contract, making it important for the franchise to make a decision.

Furthermore, the team also signed Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal.

Jones has addressed this topic earlier, stating that they are "locked and loaded" for the 2024 season.

That being said, if the team (particularly their offense) doesn't perform well, Jones might revamp as the 2024 campaign wraps up.