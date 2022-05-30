Dak Prescott claps back at reporter after absurd question based on Texas school shooting comments

Dak Prescott was among many players from the Dallas Cowboys who spoke out after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Following the atrocity, in which 19 children and two teachers died, there has been universal outrage and discourse across America about how to prevent this from happening again.

In an interview following the incident, a reporter asked the quarterback if he had been told to stick to sports, rather than politics.

Here's what he said in response:

"No. I don't know if anyone is that ignorant to tell me that to be honest with you."

While it remains unknown as to why the reporter asked the Cowboys signal-caller that question, Prescott said he is afraid to have children now following the shooting:

"We’re talking about children. I don’t have kids and can’t imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety. Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children. And that’s not right. That’s sad."

Days before the conclusion of the academic year and summer break was to begin, teachers and students at Robb Elementary were attacked in their own school. They died in their classroom, unable to escape an 18-year-old gunman.

Prescott wasn't the only Cowboys leader who was outspoken about the incident. Along with Prescott, head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence were among the members of the Cowboys to speak out about the shooting in Uvalde.

The tragedy is the 27th school shooting this year and the deadliest school shooting since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newton, Connecticut in December 2012. In Sandy Hook, 26 people were killed, 20 of the victims were children and six were staff members.

Dak Prescott looking ahead to the 2022 NFL Season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Last season, the quarterback finished second in the AP Comeback Player of the Year voting. During the season, he threw for 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

He finished the 2021 season seventh in passing yards and tied for fourth in touchdown passes. Dallas won the NFC East and played the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys came up short, losing at home to the 49ers by a score of 23 – 17. The quarterback threw for 254 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception in the game.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, there is a real sense of optimism in Dallas. With Ezequiel Elliott rested and healthy and CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver, the offense looks ready to go. With Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs in high-octane defense, there really is a lot to be optimistic about.

They further improved their roster on both sides of the ball in the NFL draft and if they hit the ground running they really could go all the way.

We will see how the Cowboys perform when the season kicks off later this year.

