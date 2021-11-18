Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives his analysis of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on one of the most in-form teams in the league on Sunday — the Dallas Cowboys. Fresh off a blowout win over division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs welcome Dak Prescott and Dallas to Arrowhead.

Dallas bounced back from their humiliating loss to Denver by obiliterating the Atlanta Falcons 43-3, and they will be looking to continue that form on Sunday.

It is no secret that Mahomes has been struggling this season, having been a turnover machine at the start of the season. Over the last two games, however, Mahomes has no interceptions and six touchdown passes. Against the Raiders he looked like he was getting back to his trailblazing best, which is a scary thought for other teams in the league.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan, a sports radio show, and stated that Mahomes looks just as he did in college, and that it is no surprise to see him doing what he has done in the NFL.

“I think it was — it’s interesting how his particular style has compromised defenses certainly in his first few years," Jones said, as per Yahoo.com. "I think as time moves along he will adjust but defenses will adjust, too. But you’re not going to take away his gift, and that is to just make plays, and he’s out there to make plays.

"So, all of that — I’ve seen a quarterback in the last years... that literally carry a team... I would put him on the top of that list, or right there at the top.... [The Chiefs] have done a great job though... putting talent around him that matches his skills.”

When one compares Mahomes' style to other quarterbacks in the league, the Chiefs quarterback appears to be a different breed. His left-handed throws, his ability to make side-arm throws, similar to a baseball player, and his uncanny ability to extend plays most of the time for huge yardage gains is something that Jones thinks the Chiefs have done well to complement.

Meanwhile, despite their flying start, the Cowboys will need to produce another superb performance if they are to get the win on Sunday against Mahomes. it is shaping up as one of the games of the season and has the potential to be a high scoring affair.

