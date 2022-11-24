Like many players and teams in the NFL, Dak Prescott is courting Odell Beckham Jr. to win him to their side. The wide receiver is a free agent at the end of a ten-month recovery from an ACL tear and is supposedly nearing a decision.

While speaking with reporters in a clip provided by Pro Football Talk, the quarterback revealed that he and others on the team had texted the player.

Here's how he put it:

"Hopefully everything's going great in the recruiting process. He knows how much I want him here. And a lot of these guys in this locker room have reached out on their own and different ways to make sure he understands this is a team that he can help and we want him to come. Yeah, definitely have sent some messages."

He continued, explaining that he knows the entire team wants Beckham:

"I've been a little back and forth. Just making sure he understands that we want him here and as I said before, I understand it's a business, but right now I guess it's a 'who can recruit better.' I don't know about what he's looking for when it comes to the numbers and long term and all that. But I know that we want him here and hoping it all works out."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: “Certainly it’s time for us to sit down and visit.” Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: “Certainly it’s time for us to sit down and visit.” https://t.co/spGvHEui8x

Who is in the lead to get Odell Beckham Jr?

Odell Beckham at NFC Divisional Playoffs

According to Ian Rapoport via Doug Rush on Twitter, Beckham has narrowed his list of options down to the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys. The Bills are hoping for a shot in the arm after their recent two-game losing streak. Josh Allen is battling an elbow injury, and any extra ammunition on the outside would help increase the average window he can throw into.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush It’s the Giants, Cowboys and Bills vying for Odell Beckham Jr.



If he’s not coming to the Giants, I’ll be okay with him going to Buffalo. It’s the Giants, Cowboys and Bills vying for Odell Beckham Jr.If he’s not coming to the Giants, I’ll be okay with him going to Buffalo. https://t.co/DlWCQTfxBO

The New York Giants are also hoping for a boost after losing to the Detroit Lions last week. It would be a full-circle moment for the wide receiver, as he initially left the team for Cleveland after the 2018 season. Of course, Dallas Cowboys are also in the running and coming off the best game of the bunch in a 40-3 walloping of the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes