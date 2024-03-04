Dak Prescott is trying a new look as he looks forward to a new year in which he will battle against the likes of Jalen Hurts and Daiel Jones to win the NFC East crown again and try to go further than last season in the playoffs. This is a consequential year for him and the Dallas Cowboys as they seek to move on from the disappointment of previous years.

After having lost two straight games to the San Francisco 49ers, last season they did not even get to face them as they choked against the Green Bay Packers at home. This came after they entered the match with a 8-0 regular season record. Dak Prescott knows that such failure will not be tolerated again.

In trying to change the narrative, the Cowboys quarterback seems to have decided that going for a new look might be the best way to go. However, it looks a bit too close to Jalen Hurts' style and fans are not having it.

They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to troll the Dallas star. They accused him of trying to copy the Philadelphia quarterback's approach.

Will Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott emerge triumphant this year?

The NFC East has been dominated by the Eagles and the Cowboys for the last three seasons. After the hapless 2020 season, which saw the Washington Commanders win the division with a losing record, Dak Prescott and his team have won the title in 2021 and 2023. Jalen Hurts emerged triumphant in 2022.

But what the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was able to do was to take the success in the division and reach the Super Bowl. The Dallas quarterback has never tasted such success and never been to the NFC Championship, never mind the title game.

However, in terms of disappointment, it is hard to quantity who had it worst last season. The Eagles were the top seed in the NFC for much of the year before succumbing to a horrible run of form in the final third of the season..The Cowboys, of course, blew their chances at home in a match against the seventh seed, the Green Bay Packers.

Both Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts have a lot to prove this season. Whether one is copying the other or not, as long as they cannot reach the level Brock Purdy did this season for the 49ers, they will remain also-rans in the NFC.