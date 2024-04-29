Dak Prescott's brother sends Ezekiel Elliott a message as Cowboys seal reunion with 4x All-Pro RB

Ezekiel Elliot began his NFL career by being a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He quickly became one of the best overall running backs in the league, including being selected to four All-Pro teams. Following his excellent run in Dallas, he was shockingly released by the Cowboys prior to the 2023 NFL season.

After just one year with the New England Patriots, Elliot will now reportedly return to his original team for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. He will help to fill a major hole at the position after the franchise didn't select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dak Prescott's brother Tad Prescott was among those excited to see Ezekiel Elliot reunite with the Cowboys. In fact, he claimed that he saw this coming long before it happened. He expressed this in a recent post from his personal X account.

Prescott stated:

"I've said for months, on multiple platforms, that I believed Zeke was coming home. Welcome back 21, you have been missed."

Prior to bringing back Elliot, the Cowboys recently parted ways with Tony Pollard and have yet to bring in another running back. Rico Dowdle topped their depth chart, but they finally found some reinforcements. It's yet to be seen if they will make additional moves at the position, especially with several of their star players reportedly seeking massive contract extensions.

Ezekiel Elliot joins list of Cowboys entering contract years

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be at a pivotal point when it comes to the future of their franchise. Many of their star players who make up the absolute core of the team are reportedly seeking out contract extensions. Some of them, including Dak Prescott, Zack Martin and CeeDee Lamb, are entering the 2024 NFL season in the final year of their current contracts.

Ezekiel Elliot will now join the list as well after the Cowboys signed him to just a one-year contract worth $3 million, including $2 million in guaranteed money. This adds to the growing idea that their offense could truly be facing a complete overhaul if this season doesn't meet Jerry Jones' expectations.

Unless any of them receive a contract extension this year, the Cowboys have not made any commitment to their key offensive players beyond this upcoming season. Further adding to this situation is that head coach Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract as well. If they don't make a deeper playoff run this season, Jones could be looking at making major changes to their entire structure.