Dak Prescott's brother sounds off on Jerry Jones demanding more with less as Cowboys QB enters crucial contract year

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason has been anything but quiet, unless you are talking about the team's lack of want to get a contract for Dak Prescott done.

With several starters and rotational players leaving and only linebacker Eric Kendricks coming through the door at The Star, the Cowboys are significantly worse than the team that was stomped by the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

Now, with Jerry Jones' comments that the Cowboys can win with less, quarterback Dak Prescott's brother, Tad, isn't a fan of what the Dallas owner has said regarding the state of the current roster.

"When you look around the NFL, you look around the other 31 teams and you just talk about how everyone's improving, and he comes on TV and says that 'Yeah, guys, everybody's gotten better, but we're going to have to win with less,'" Tad Prescott said on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. "I just don't see that being a good thing to bring into the locker room."

It's shaping up as a defining season for the Cowboys with the pressure mounting on Dak Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy as most of the coaching staff are entering the final year of their contracts, and if they want a renewal, they better produce in the playoffs.

No contract extension for Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott's looming $59 million cap hit for the 2024 season, the thought was that he and Dallas would agree to an extension to ease the salary cap pressure on the team.

But according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is a "mutual understanding" that no contract extension will take place, leaving Prescott to play on the last year of his deal in 2024 and hit free agency in 2025.

So, the Cowboys' season is about to be a very interesting one, and with the looming extensions of CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, does this Dak news make them think twice before re-signing?

Time will tell.

But one thing is for sure, Jerry Jones' "all in"comments couldn't be further from the truth as the team has lost several starters, not replaced them and is now not showing confidence in its Pro Bowl quarterback and in 2024 are making him prove it yet again.