Dak Prescott’s brother Tad slanders Cowboys’ free agency doldrums, blasts franchise’s “all-in” lie 

The Dallas Cowboys' free agency spending is off to a slow start, and quarterback Dak Prescott's brother Tad is less than impressed. Some of the best free agents available have already committed their futures elsewhere, and the Cowboys are yet to begin the spending spree that owner Jerry Jones promised after the team's brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

Dallas was expected to be among the suitors for running back Saquon Barkley, but the former New York Giants star signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tad Prescott was upset about the Cowboys' division rivals landing one of the top offensive weapons available in free agency. After the news broke, he posted on X, formerly called Twitter:

"It’s a lot of movement going on in the NFL today… Saquon to the eagles is crazyyyyyyy lol"

Tad liked a few posts critiquing the Cowboys' front office. Among them was a post calling Jones' 'all in' comment a lie. He also called the Eagles' top brass the best in the league.

Expand Tweet

He also liked two posts calling for Dak Prescott to demand a trade and Micah Parsons to swap the Cowboys for the Eagles.

Expand Tweet

While Tad's opinions don't reflect his brother's thoughts, it's hard to envision the quarterback being impressed by the team's inaction.

Cowboys free agency rumors: Every star that was linked with Dallas

Free agent RB Derrick Henry

After owner Jerry Jones claimed that the Cowboys would go 'all-in' in 2024 in a bid to end their Super Bowl drought, rumors started flying in about superstars heading to Dallas in the offseason. Saquon Barkley was rumored to be on the Cowboys' free agency wishlist, but the star running back signed with the Eagles, a nightmare scenario for the Cowboys.

Expand Tweet

Running back Josh Jacobs could've been their fallback option, but he signed with the Packers, the team that handed the Cowboys a humiliating loss in the Super Wildcard round of the playoffs. Dallas will now turn towards Derrick Henry and AJ Dillon, and could even eye a reunion with Ezekiel Elliot.

Cowboys' free agency outgoings

New Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard

The Cowboys' woes at running back deepened, as Tony Pollard, the team's first choice in the backfield last season, signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Expand Tweet

Former defensive coordinator and new Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is poaching talent from his employers. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong, center Tyler Biadasz, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis are heading to the capital for the 2024 season.

With no signings and a slew of outgoings, the Cowboys' free agency is seemingly not going to plan. There's plenty of time to course correct, but the early signs aren't promising.