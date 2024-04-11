Dak Prescott’s Cowboys have “backed themselves into a corner” with 2024 NFL Draft fast approaching, former NC Central coach declares

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Mike McCarthy's unaddressed contract situations are problems placed in front of Jerry Jones. However, the problems have only continued to stack through free agency, with a lot of pressure now placed on the NFL Draft.

On Thursday's edition of "Get Up," former NC Central coach Jordan Reid claimed Dak Prescott's team has "backed themselves into a corner."

"They backed themselves into a corner just because they haven't been very active or active at all in free agency," Reid said.

"They backed themselves into a corner [by] having to hit on a lot of draft picks in this draft class. ... I just don't understand the strategy that they have had this offseason in there. A lot hinges on what they do in the upcoming NFL Draft."

What picks do Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Mike McCarthy at Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including three in the first three rounds, per Blogging The Boys.

In the first round, the team has the 24th overall pick. In the second round, the team has the 56th overall pick. In the third round, the team has the 87th overall pick.

In addition, the team will pick 173rd overall in the fifth round. In the sixth round, the Cowboys have the 216th overall pick. The draft concludes with Dak Prescott's squad having two seventh-round picks. One pick is 233rd overall, while the other is 244th overall.

What needs do the Dallas Cowboys have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers

First and foremost, the Cowboys no longer have Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard. As such, running back is an important area of need.

Additionally, most agree that the offensive line could use some bolstering. Some believe that with Dak Prescott walking into the last year of his deal, now is the time to take a flyer on a new quarterback.

Adding ammunition to the secondary at cornerback and linebacker couldn't hurt either, with Trevon Diggs coming off a season-ending injury.

Will Jerry Jones fill the team's needs in line with fans' expectations?

