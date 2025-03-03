Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane captures QB's wholesome father-daughter moment

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, shared a wholesome moment between Prescott and their daughter, MJ Rose on Instagram. Prescott held his daughter in his arms as she smiled in his grasp. Jane shared a message along with the picture on Saturday.

“These smiles melt me,” Jane wrote.

Prescott’s first child, MJ Rose, was born on Feb. 29 last year. The couple celebrated her first birthday on Feb. 22. Sarah uploaded a clip on Instagram with the caption:

“Will never be able to put into words how special our girl is and the joy she has brought us. Happy 1st Birthday to the light of our lives! 🥳 We love you so much, MJ Rose. 🌹♥️”

The clip showed Rose’s adorable moments since her birth last year. Sarah also included a special message for Rose as a watermarked text in the clip:

“One year of loving you.”

They also had a cute little birthday bash for her. Both mother and daughter were dressed in pink outfits, with a bathtub filled with colorful balls and toys. Their home was decorated with custom-designed pastel balloons with “MJ RO” written on them.

“When you feel One! 🔥🔥🔥” the caption read.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane surprises MJ Rose with a special gift

The couple also brought many gifts for their child, including toys and a fluffy teddy bear. One of the gifts was a custom-made suitcase by Pottery Barn Kids. The pink glittering suitcase is available on the manufacturer’s website for $190.

Prescott and Jane will welcome their second child this year. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announce the news with a picture of Sarah Jane on Instagram.

In an interview before the birth of his first daughter, Prescott shared his preference. He said:

“I do want a girl. I'm blessed, thankful. Obviously, everyone knows what my mom means to me, so just being able to raise a little girl, I'm excited about. I'm excited for all of the challenges.”

Sarah Jane revealed that the baby was due in May this year.

