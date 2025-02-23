In Pics: Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos throw adorable first birthday bash for daughter Margaret Jane Rose

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos welcomed their daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, on Feb. 29, 2024. The couple relives that joy as they mark MJ's first birthday. On Saturday, Dak and Sarah shared glimpses of the special day on Instagram.

In the first picture, MJ wore a cute white shirt with red polka dots.

“When you feel One! 🔥🔥🔥,” the caption read.

Another photo showed Sarah and MJ in matching pink outfits. The party also had a bathtub filled with colorful balls and toys, where MJ played and posed with a big red teddy bear. The decorations included pastel balloons and a sign that read "MJ RO."

Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos throw an adorable first birthday bash for daughter Margaret Jane Rose (Sources: Via IG/ @_4Dak and @SarahJane)

Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced their first pregnancy in Nov. 2023. Sarah shared a maternity photo on Instagram with the caption:

"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth. Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you. "

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos are set to welcome their second child

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, are expecting their second child, a baby girl, in May. They shared the news in December.

Posting pictures on Instagram from the maternity photoshoot with Dak and MJ, Sarah wrote:

"I couldn’t pray for more… So obsessed with these two 🥹 Happy Holidays from our soon-to-be family of FOUR."

Prescott proposed to Sarah Jane Ramos on Oct. 18, 2024. While playing golf, Dak surprised Sarah with help from their 8-month-old daughter, MJ. The little one wore a cute onesie that said,

"Hi mommy, daddy has a question for you!"

The letter "o" in "you" was replaced with an engagement ring, hinting at what was about to happen.

Dak then presented Sarah with a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring placed between two smaller diamonds on an 18-karat yellow gold band. The custom-designed ring, created by Jason of Beverly Hills, is worth $1 million.

Later, in an Instagram post, the NFL QB expressed his love for Sarah and MJ, calling Sarah his "best friend, partner, teammate, mother and now fiancée."

