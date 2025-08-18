Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane joins Jake Ferguson’s girlfriend Haley Cavinder for Cowboys game in private suite

The Cowboys’ preseason matchup against the Ravens ended in a 31-13 loss on Saturday, but the spotlight in the stands carried a lighter note.Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson’s fiancées, Sarah Jane Ramos and Haley Cavinder, spent the evening together in a private suite. They shared the moment with fans through social media.Cavinder is a former Miami Hurricanes basketball star with a large social following. She posted a carousel of photos and videos from the game on Instagram.One snap showed her and Prescott's fiancée. Ramos reshared that image on her account.Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane reshares Haley Cavinder's instagram story (image credit: instagram/sarahjane)Prescott did not play, as the Cowboys held him out this preseason.The team's situation is concerning after back-to-back preseason losses to the LA Rams and Baltimore.Dallas is set to open the regular season versus Philadelphia on Sept. 7.A season of personal milestones for Dak Prescott and Jake FergusonAway from football, both couples marked significant milestones this year.In May, Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos welcomed their second daughter, Aurora. The announcement was made just months after they announced their engagement in October.&quot;Our sweet Aurora Rayne Prescott arrived on her due date 9 days ago, 5.22.25🙏 We've been soaking it all in 🤍 so beyond grateful and in love with our family of 4🥹🫶 @_4dak,&quot; Ramos' wrote on Instagram on June 1. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRamos also shared wedding planning with friends on her social media platforms.She traveled to a beachside destination with her friends on Aug. 10. Ramos posted photos dressed in a white outfit with friends who toasted to her wedding.Meanwhile, Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder are preparing for their wedding after his April proposal in Florida.Cavinder has taken a public approach to the planning process. She regularly updates her followers with snippets from venue visits and shares jokes about how demanding the logistics can be.“Visiting wedding venues with my favorites,” Cavinder wrote on Instagram in May.Her social media presence has also carried over to Cowboys game days. Cavinder has built a reputation for playful captions poking fun at critics to customized outfits in support of Ferguson.