Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos looks radiant as she prepares to welcome her second child. Taking to Instagram, the Dallas Cowboys QB shared a black-and-white photo, where he is warmly embracing Sarah.

To sum up his feelings, he used a red heart emoji.

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos embraces pregnancy glow as they prepare for round two of parenthood

Dak and Sarah became parents for the first time last year when their daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, lovingly called "MJ," was born on February 29, 2024.

Last year, Dak Prescott made his proposal to Sarah Jane Ramos was made even more special by including their baby daughter, MJ. On October 18, 2024, at a golf course, MJ wore an adorable onesie that read, "Hi mommy, daddy has a question for you!" The letter "o" in "you" was replaced with a picture of a ring.

Dak then gave Sarah a stunning 10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, specially crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills. Valued at $1 million, the ring featured a large center diamond flanked by two smaller diamonds, set on an 18-karat yellow gold band.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos celebrated their daughter Margaret Jane Rose's first birthday

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos made sure their daughter, Margaret Jane Rose, had a special first birthday

The party was beautifully decorated with pastel balloons and a sign that read "MJ RO." A small bathtub filled with colorful balls and toys added to the fun, with MJ happily playing and posing with a big red teddy bear. She looked adorable in a white shirt with red polka dots, while Sarah and MJ matched in pink outfits.

Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos throw an adorable first birthday bash for daughter Margaret Jane Rose (Sources: Via IG/ @_4Dak and @SarahJane)

The couple also shared a touching video filled with memories from MJ’s first year. It showed Dak cuddling with MJ, holding her close, and the family hugging after one of his tough games with the Dallas Cowboys.

Along with the video, they wrote a heartfelt message:

"Will never be able to put into words how special our girl is and the joy she has brought us. Happy 1st Birthday to the light of our lives! 🥳 We love you so much MJ Rose 🌹♥️"

Now, with baby number two on the way, their joy continues to grow.

