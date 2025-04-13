Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos shows pregnancy is no barrier to fitness

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, will become a mother for the second time, as she is set to welcome her second daughter this coming May. Yet her bulging belly is not enough to prevent her from working out once again.

Ad

On Friday, the fiancée of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback reposted an image of herself posing alongside Brandi Yvonne, fellow wine and spirits specialist and girlfriend of safety Juanyeh Thomas, after a workout:

"Still going strong (cry-smiling emoji)"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sarah Jane Ramos works out while pregnant

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This, however, is not her first time doing so, seeing that she was a regular at the gym late last month as well:

Ad

Trending

"The Friday fix (three biceps emojis)"

Sarah Jane Ramos poses alongside Brandi Yvoone in the gym

Ramos and Dak Prescott already share a daughter, Margaret Jane (MJ) Rose, who was born in February 2024.

Ad

When Sarah Jane Ramos called fiancé Dak Prescott "the best girl dad ever" amidst reveal of second pregnancy

When Sarah Jane Ramos announced her first pregnancy with Dak Prescott, it was met with much rejoicing. But her second went in a way that not even she would have expected.

At that time, Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue managed to catch up with her for an exclusive photoshoot and interview. When speaking to the publication, she expressed her excitement at raising her daughters alongside her fiancé, just as she and her sisters (she is the eldest of three) were raised by their mother:

Ad

“It’s so beautiful to watch and I can’t wait to do the same with MJ and watch Dak become a girl dad, part two. He’s perfect. He’s the best girl dad ever.”

She continued:

“Fundamentally, I want my girls to know that being a great person will get you very far in life above all else.”

Ad

Of course, there is also the issue of balancing motherhood with her own career. Still, she believes the former is "the most beautiful gift in the world" and has only served to strengthen her marriage:

“Obviously parenting brings a new element to your relationship because it’s not about you two anymore, the priority is your child. But it makes you understand your partner on such a deeper, emotional level, and it’s definitely brought us even closer. It’s a blessing.”

Ramos also revealed in that interview that the second daughter, while still not having a first name, will bear the middle name Rayne in honor of Dak Prescott's official first name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles