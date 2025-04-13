Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos shows pregnancy is no barrier to fitness

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, will become a mother for the second time, as she is set to welcome her second daughter this coming May. Yet her bulging belly is not enough to prevent her from working out once again.
On Friday, the fiancée of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback reposted an image of herself posing alongside Brandi Yvonne, fellow wine and spirits specialist and girlfriend of safety Juanyeh Thomas, after a workout:
"Still going strong (cry-smiling emoji)"
This, however, is not her first time doing so, seeing that she was a regular at the gym late last month as well:
"The Friday fix (three biceps emojis)"
Ramos and Dak Prescott already share a daughter, Margaret Jane (MJ) Rose, who was born in February 2024.
When Sarah Jane Ramos called fiancé Dak Prescott "the best girl dad ever" amidst reveal of second pregnancy
When Sarah Jane Ramos announced her first pregnancy with Dak Prescott, it was met with much rejoicing. But her second went in a way that not even she would have expected.
At that time, Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue managed to catch up with her for an exclusive photoshoot and interview. When speaking to the publication, she expressed her excitement at raising her daughters alongside her fiancé, just as she and her sisters (she is the eldest of three) were raised by their mother:
“It’s so beautiful to watch and I can’t wait to do the same with MJ and watch Dak become a girl dad, part two. He’s perfect. He’s the best girl dad ever.”
She continued:
“Fundamentally, I want my girls to know that being a great person will get you very far in life above all else.”
Of course, there is also the issue of balancing motherhood with her own career. Still, she believes the former is "the most beautiful gift in the world" and has only served to strengthen her marriage:
“Obviously parenting brings a new element to your relationship because it’s not about you two anymore, the priority is your child. But it makes you understand your partner on such a deeper, emotional level, and it’s definitely brought us even closer. It’s a blessing.”
Ramos also revealed in that interview that the second daughter, while still not having a first name, will bear the middle name Rayne in honor of Dak Prescott's official first name.
