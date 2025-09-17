  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah Jane reveals daughter Margaret's unusual eating habit in latest IG post

Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah Jane reveals daughter Margaret's unusual eating habit in latest IG post

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 17, 2025 05:13 GMT
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane (Image Source: Getty)

Dak Prescott's fiancee, Sarah Jane, shared her daughter Margaret's eating habits on Tuesday. The couple shares two daughters, welcoming their younger child, Aurora, earlier this year.

Ad

Jane shared stories of her daughter and her eating habits on her Instagram. In one of the stories, she shared a picture of a mixed tomato salad with oregano seasoning.

She shared the post with a humorous caption.

"Only eats seasoned food," she wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dak Prescott&#039;s fianc&eacute;e, Sarah Jane&#039;s Instagram story @sarahjane
Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane's Instagram story @sarahjane

In another Instagram story, Sarah shared a clip of her daughter enjoying her food.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Dak Prescott&#039;s fianc&eacute;e, Sarah Jane&#039;s Instagram story @sarahjane
Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane's Instagram story @sarahjane

Sarah Jane gave birth to her elder daughter in February 2024, and later that year, the NFL star proposed to her. Ahead of the new season, they welcomed their second baby in May.

Ad

The Dallas Cowboys played their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday, and Prescott's younger daughter, Aurora Rayne, cheered for her father, along with her mother and elder sister.

Sarah shared a story of her little ones on her Instagram account and cheered for the NFL star after the Cowboys defeated the Giants 40-37 for their first win of the season.

Dak Prescott’s fiancee, Sarah Jane, gives fans a peek into family life with adorable snaps

Dak Prescott's fiancee, Sarah Jane, shared special pictures of her family last week. She included snaps of her daughters and the NFL star.

Ad
"Some country girls and their cowboy," Sarah wrote.
Ad

Prescott reacted to the post, writing a heartfelt comment.

"It’s hard to choose a favorite!! Thankful for you babe and these 2 girlies ❤️! I love yall so much! And the way you write your future last name 🔥"
Dak Prescott comment /@sarahjane
Dak Prescott comment /@sarahjane

Prescott is playing his 10th NFL season with the Cowboys. He was the team's fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft. The team has played two games this season, with Prescott recording 549 passing yards.

They lost their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but bounced back with a win in Week 2.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications