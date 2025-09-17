Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah Jane reveals daughter Margaret's unusual eating habit in latest IG post

Dak Prescott's fiancee, Sarah Jane, shared her daughter Margaret's eating habits on Tuesday. The couple shares two daughters, welcoming their younger child, Aurora, earlier this year.Jane shared stories of her daughter and her eating habits on her Instagram. In one of the stories, she shared a picture of a mixed tomato salad with oregano seasoning.She shared the post with a humorous caption.&quot;Only eats seasoned food,&quot; she wrote.Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane's Instagram story @sarahjaneIn another Instagram story, Sarah shared a clip of her daughter enjoying her food.Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane's Instagram story @sarahjaneSarah Jane gave birth to her elder daughter in February 2024, and later that year, the NFL star proposed to her. Ahead of the new season, they welcomed their second baby in May.The Dallas Cowboys played their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday, and Prescott's younger daughter, Aurora Rayne, cheered for her father, along with her mother and elder sister.Sarah shared a story of her little ones on her Instagram account and cheered for the NFL star after the Cowboys defeated the Giants 40-37 for their first win of the season.Dak Prescott’s fiancee, Sarah Jane, gives fans a peek into family life with adorable snapsDak Prescott's fiancee, Sarah Jane, shared special pictures of her family last week. She included snaps of her daughters and the NFL star.&quot;Some country girls and their cowboy,&quot; Sarah wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrescott reacted to the post, writing a heartfelt comment.&quot;It’s hard to choose a favorite!! Thankful for you babe and these 2 girlies ❤️! I love yall so much! And the way you write your future last name 🔥&quot;Dak Prescott comment /@sarahjanePrescott is playing his 10th NFL season with the Cowboys. He was the team's fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft. The team has played two games this season, with Prescott recording 549 passing yards.They lost their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but bounced back with a win in Week 2.