Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah Jane shares adorable offseason update with baby MJ Rose

Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos captured a heartwarming moment with their daughter Margaret Jane Rose on Wednesday.

The Instagram story featured baby MJ enjoying strawberries while on her chair.

"Lovessss her fruit," Ramos captioned.

Sarah Jane x MJ Rose x Dak Prescott (image credit: instagram/sarahjane)

The moment comes on the heels of the couple's engagement party in Tampa on Sunday. Despite limited photographs, Ramos shared two precious snaps from the event.

"Didn't get any photos other than these 😭 (signs of a good night) but we are so grateful for all of you ❤️," Ramos wrote.

Prescott proposed to Ramos in October on a golf course. Their relationship started in 2023 after she attended one of his games against the New York Giants. The engagement party brought together Tampa friends and family, celebrating the couple's journey.

In December, Ramos announced their second pregnancy, revealing that they're expecting another baby girl due in May. The middle name will pay tribute to Prescott's rarely used full name. This comes less than a year after welcoming their first child in February 2024.

Dak Prescott's family is celebrating personal victories

David Yurman Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Event - Source: Getty

The engagement party photos showcased Dak Prescott and their daughter Margaret Jane Rose, whom Sarah Jane Ramos affectionately called "the love of my life and our angel."

Meanwhile, Prescott had a challenging 2024 season, which ended prematurely with a season-ending hamstring injury.

In September, he signed a record four-year $240 million contract — making him the most expensive player in NFL history. However, Prescott's 2024 season was marred by injury and the Cowboys' poor performance.

Baby MJ will celebrate her first birthday on Feb. 22. The couple hasn't publicly set a wedding date but continues to share intimate family moments that resonate with fans.

During the Christmas season, the family shared matching pink pajama photos. Prescott has been recuperating from his injury and preparing for the 2025 season.

The couple is also anticipating the completion of Prescott's $4 million mansion, which he demolished to rebuild.

