  • Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, shares daughter Margaret's "sweet sister" moment with newborn Aurora [PIC]

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 23, 2025 10:39 GMT
David Yurman Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Event - Source: Getty
It has been two months since Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, gave birth to the couple's second daughter, Aurora Rayne, on May 22. Their eldest daughter, Margaret, has seeming;y settled well with Aurora. Over the last months, Jane has posted multiple pictures of her one-year-old enjoying her big-sister moments with the new-born.

On Monday, Jane posted one such adorable moment of the sister duo on Instagram story. Margaret was seen touching foreheads with Aurora while twinning with the newborn. Adoring the sweet bond between the two, Jane wrote:

"Sweet sister love"
Dak Prescott&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Sarah Jane shares daughter Margaret&#039;s &#039;sweet sister&#039; moment (Image Credit: Jane/IG)
A day later, Sarah Jane took her daughters to visit their father at work. On Tuesday, Jane shared a handful of pictures with Aurora and Margaret as she took them to Dallas Cowboys training camp to cheer for Dak Prescott. For the family outing, Jane matched her attire with her kids.

In one of her Instagram stories, Jane posted a mirror selfie while holding Margaret around her waist. She wore a white & brown abstract printed shirt and shorts, with white boots and a brown knit cowboy hat.

The influencer completed her outfit with a black handbag. As for Margaret, she wore an acid-washed T-shirt and shorts with white cowboy boots

"Training camp vibes," Jane captioned her Instagram story.

Dak Prescott received wholesome fatherhood tribute from fiancée, Sarah Jane

Sarah Jane has often praised Dak Prescott for being a great husband and father. On Father's Day last month, Jane penned down a special message for the Cowboys quarterback, expressing her gratitude and love for him.

It also included Prescott's pictures with his daughters, Margaret and Aurora, and a caption that read:

"Daddy and his girls. Not sure how we got so lucky, but Lord knows I am forever grateful. @_4dak Happy Father’s Day, my love!"

The couple travelled to Italy with their daughters last week for a vacation. Jane shared a glimpse of her romantic motorboat ride with Prescott on Instagram stories. After enjoying his family time, the quarterback joined the Cowboys training camp on Tuesday.

Shanu Singh

