Dak Prescott's fiancé Sarah Jane shares wedding prep glimpses as Cowboys QB enjoys 'good morning' with kids

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 21, 2025 18:44 GMT
Rao&rsquo;s Restaurant and Fini&rsquo;s Pizza 2025 Big Game Pop-Up Powered By Clover - Source: Getty
Sarah Jane shared an update on family life.- Source: Getty

Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. On Tuesday morning, the quarterback's fiancé, Sarah James Ramos, shared a photo of their life at home with their two daughters.

In the first photo she shared on her Instagram Story, was the Dallas Cowboys quarterback having breakfast with his daughters MJ and Aurora.

"Good morning from the Prescott household," Sarah captioned the photo.
Sarah James Ramos shared a photos of Prescott and their daughters. (Photo via Sarah Jane Ramos&#039; Instagram Story)
Sarah Jane Ramos then shared an update of what her Tuesday morning activities looked like. She showed a glimpse of white lace and other white fabric samples, suggesting she was designing her wedding dress for their upcoming nuptials. The couple haven't announced a wedding date but are clearly getting close as their preparations ramp up.

"Meanwhile..." Sarah added.
Sarah Jane Ramos showed a glimpse of her wedding preparations. (Photo via Sarah Jane Ramos&#039; Instagram Story)
Dak Prescott proposed to Sarah Jane Ramos in October 2024. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback proposed while they were playing a round of golf.

Dak Prescott's fiancé expressed excitement for wedding in birthday post for QB

Dak Prescott turned 32-years-old in July and his fiancé, Sarah Jane Ramos, celebrated his big day. In the Instagram post, she shared photos of them spending time together on a boat while vacationing.

She shared a heartfelt caption in the post, adding her love for him and then her excitement for their wedding day.

"Happy birthday to my person. The best in every way possible. I couldn’t love you more and I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍" Sarah Jane wrote in July.
Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott began dating in 2023 and went "Instagram official" with their relationship in November 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Margaret Rose, "MJ", for short, in February 2024.

They announced their engagement in October 2024 and then announced they were expecting their second child a few months later. Their daughter, Aurora Rayne, was born in May as they celebrated their life as a family of four.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

