Dak Prescott's fiancé Sarah Jane shares wedding prep glimpses as Cowboys QB enjoys 'good morning' with kids

Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. On Tuesday morning, the quarterback's fiancé, Sarah James Ramos, shared a photo of their life at home with their two daughters.In the first photo she shared on her Instagram Story, was the Dallas Cowboys quarterback having breakfast with his daughters MJ and Aurora. &quot;Good morning from the Prescott household,&quot; Sarah captioned the photo. Sarah James Ramos shared a photos of Prescott and their daughters. (Photo via Sarah Jane Ramos' Instagram Story)Sarah Jane Ramos then shared an update of what her Tuesday morning activities looked like. She showed a glimpse of white lace and other white fabric samples, suggesting she was designing her wedding dress for their upcoming nuptials. The couple haven't announced a wedding date but are clearly getting close as their preparations ramp up.&quot;Meanwhile...&quot; Sarah added.Sarah Jane Ramos showed a glimpse of her wedding preparations. (Photo via Sarah Jane Ramos' Instagram Story)Dak Prescott proposed to Sarah Jane Ramos in October 2024. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback proposed while they were playing a round of golf. Dak Prescott's fiancé expressed excitement for wedding in birthday post for QBDak Prescott turned 32-years-old in July and his fiancé, Sarah Jane Ramos, celebrated his big day. In the Instagram post, she shared photos of them spending time together on a boat while vacationing.She shared a heartfelt caption in the post, adding her love for him and then her excitement for their wedding day. &quot;Happy birthday to my person. The best in every way possible. I couldn’t love you more and I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍&quot; Sarah Jane wrote in July. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott began dating in 2023 and went &quot;Instagram official&quot; with their relationship in November 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Margaret Rose, &quot;MJ&quot;, for short, in February 2024. They announced their engagement in October 2024 and then announced they were expecting their second child a few months later. Their daughter, Aurora Rayne, was born in May as they celebrated their life as a family of four.