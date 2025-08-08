Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane shows off insane strength in gym, 2 months after giving birth to Aurora Rayne

Sarah Jane, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s fiancée, shared a clip on her Instagram story on Thursday, giving her 127,000 followers a peek into an intense gym session. She shared glimpses from the heavy workout she completed just two months after giving birth to her daughter.
Jane shared a video clip that actor and film producer Alex Noel McCarthy posted. She is the daughter of Prescott's former head coach with the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy. Impressed by Jane’s workout, she captioned the video,
“She's two months postpartum and kicking my b**t in the gym ☠.”
Prescott's fiancée shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote:
“For those that asked about the bands around my legs, they limit blood flow to the restricted area, which can create more muscle growth with less weight."
She also added more details about the workout that she was doing and said:
"This particular set was more hamstring focused (why my legs aren't at a 90-degree angle). Also, do not slide out of your sets like this 🤣😵💫 it was my last one of the day and I was beat."
In the video, Jane wore a white sleeveless athletic tank top with bright blue leggings. She completed the look with white athletic shoes that featured a brown colorway.
Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane brings family to Cowboys training camp
The Cowboys quarterback has been at the team’s training camp, which started in Oxnard, California, on July 22. The camp will run until August 13, and Dallas is set to play its first pre-season game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. Dak Prescott is entering his 10th season in the NFL. Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, shared a peek from her visit to the Cowboys' training camp on Saturday.
Jane posted a family photograph on Instagram showing her twinning with Prescott. She posted the picture and set it to the soundtrack of the rock band Redbone’s song, Come and Get Your Love. Jane was dressed in a light grey oversized sweatshirt with a blue-and-white striped trim, a light blue pleated skirt, and paired it with a white cap.
On the other hand, Prescott wore a white long-sleeve athletic t-shirt and training shorts. Margaret Jane, the couple's first daughter, was dressed in a blue-and-white star-print shirt, and Aurora Rayne, the younger daughter, wore a soft white coloured outfit.
