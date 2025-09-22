Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane stuns in chic Cowboys-style gameday fit for Week 3 showdown vs Bears [PIC]

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, cheered for her beau as the Dallas Cowboys played against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. It is Prescott’s first season after welcoming his second daughter.On Sunday, his fiancée shared a mirror selfie in a beautiful white-and-black outfit. Jane wore black pants paired with a white top and a Cowboys hat. She accessorized her look with a few bracelets and rings.Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane. Ig story/@sarahjaneDak Prescott's fiancée has been very active on social media for the new NFL season. Earlier this month, she cheered for her husband, joined by their daughters. The couple’s younger daughter, Aurora, attended her first NFL game against the New York Giants.&quot;Sleepy girls but daddy got the W,&quot; she wrote.Prescott enters his tenth season with the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL team had a tough start with a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-20, but then won against the Giants, 40-37.They, however, struggled against the Chicago Bears and lost 31-14. In the preseason, the Cowboys had only won one game, which was against the Atlanta Falcons, 31-13.Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane, shares adorable off-season moments with their daughtersDak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, shared her glimpses of her off-season adventures featuring her daughters on Instagram on Sept. 13. She shared the post with a sweet caption:&quot;Some country girls and their cowboy&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe posted a family snapshot in the first slide of the post, posing alongside her husband and their two daughters. All of them wore matching light blue outfits. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Margaret Jane, in February 2024 and welcomed another daughter, Aurora, earlier this year.The Cowboys quarterback reacted to the post. He expressed gratitude to his fiancée and talked about a picture where Jane wrote &quot;Mrs. Prescott&quot; in a notebook.&quot;It’s hard to choose a favorite!! Thankful for you babe and these 2 girlies ❤️! I love yall so much! And the way you write your future last name 🔥,&quot; he commented.Prescott's comment to his fiancée's post/@sarahjaneFollowing their loss to the Bears, the Cowboys will now face the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 29.