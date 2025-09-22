  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane stuns in chic Cowboys-style gameday fit for Week 3 showdown vs Bears [PIC]

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane stuns in chic Cowboys-style gameday fit for Week 3 showdown vs Bears [PIC]

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 22, 2025 10:46 GMT
Dak Prescott&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Sarah Jane
Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane (Image Source: Getty)

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, cheered for her beau as the Dallas Cowboys played against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. It is Prescott’s first season after welcoming his second daughter.

Ad

On Sunday, his fiancée shared a mirror selfie in a beautiful white-and-black outfit. Jane wore black pants paired with a white top and a Cowboys hat. She accessorized her look with a few bracelets and rings.

Dak Prescott&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e, Sarah Jane. Ig story/@sarahjane
Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane. Ig story/@sarahjane

Dak Prescott's fiancée has been very active on social media for the new NFL season. Earlier this month, she cheered for her husband, joined by their daughters. The couple’s younger daughter, Aurora, attended her first NFL game against the New York Giants.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Sleepy girls but daddy got the W," she wrote.

Prescott enters his tenth season with the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL team had a tough start with a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-20, but then won against the Giants, 40-37.

They, however, struggled against the Chicago Bears and lost 31-14. In the preseason, the Cowboys had only won one game, which was against the Atlanta Falcons, 31-13.

Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane, shares adorable off-season moments with their daughters

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, shared her glimpses of her off-season adventures featuring her daughters on Instagram on Sept. 13. She shared the post with a sweet caption:

Ad
"Some country girls and their cowboy"
Ad

She posted a family snapshot in the first slide of the post, posing alongside her husband and their two daughters. All of them wore matching light blue outfits. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Margaret Jane, in February 2024 and welcomed another daughter, Aurora, earlier this year.

The Cowboys quarterback reacted to the post. He expressed gratitude to his fiancée and talked about a picture where Jane wrote "Mrs. Prescott" in a notebook.

Ad
"It’s hard to choose a favorite!! Thankful for you babe and these 2 girlies ❤️! I love yall so much! And the way you write your future last name 🔥," he commented.
Prescott&#039;s comment to his fianc&eacute;e&#039;s post/@sarahjane
Prescott's comment to his fiancée's post/@sarahjane

Following their loss to the Bears, the Cowboys will now face the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 29.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications