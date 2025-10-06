Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah swoons over Cowboys QB's $1,860 Christian Dior outfit styled by her for Jets game

Dak Prescott showed up at MetLife Stadium on Sunday wearing a $1,860 Christian Dior outfit, which was styled by his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos.The quarterback wore an untucked off-white, long-sleeved shirt with thin stripes. He matched it with dusty blue pants, white sneakers, dark sunglasses, a light baseball cap and simple jewelry. Prescott's luggage consisted of hard-shell suitcase with a white backpack on top.The Cowboys posted his arrival on Instagram, and Ramos proudly reshared it.“Styled by yours truly 😍💦❤️‍🔥,” Ramos wrote.Prescott had a strong performance against the New York Jets, helping Dallas win 37-22 even without some of his top blockers and receivers.He threw four touchdown passes, including two to Jake Ferguson, and went 18 of 29 for 237 yards and zero interceptions. He also ran once for 14 yards.Ramos posted a photo of how a day after a Sunday Night Football win looked like. She uploaded a snap of her fiance and their two daughters.&quot;Victory Monday,&quot; Ramos wrote on Instagram on Monday.Source: (Via Instagram/ @sarahjane)The Cowboys' next game is on Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos's chimed in after Cowboys’ Week 4 gameAfter Dak Prescott’s big game in Week 4, where he threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, showed her support.She reposted a Cowboys highlight on Instagram.“On a different level,” Ramos wrote on Sept. 28.The couple got engaged in October 2024, not long after their first daughter, MJ, was born on Leap Day, Feb. 29. Prescott reportedly proposed with a ring worth $1 million. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey were first seen together in September 2023, when Ramos shared a photo from a Dallas game.Their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, was born last May.