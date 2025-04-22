Dak Prescott’s fiancée swoons over how Jake Ferguson went all out to propose to Haley Cavinder

On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson proposed to his girlfriend, Haley Cavinder. On Monday, the Cavinder Twins shared a special video on Instagram that showed the moments before Ferguson’s big proposal.

Ad

Ferguson said in the clip that he had no idea how to make a vlog but wanted to do it just for Haley. He also talked about how nervous he was, how little he slept, and how much he loves her. Interestingly, Ferguson also made journal entries in the lead up to the big day.

In the final leg of the video, Jake worked out with his brother to ease his nerves. Thereafter, he headed to the beach where Haley was waiting.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She didn’t know what was about to happen. The video showed Jake’s excitement and nervous energy as he walked toward her. When he finally knelt and proposed, the moment was heartwarming.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Cavinder twins' Instagram page posted the video, and Sarah Jane Ramos, engaged to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, could not hide her emotions.

“It’s the 8 day note entry for me. Love your love, sm,” she wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @cavindertwins)

Jake and Haley have been dating since 2023. They celebrated their one-year relationship anniversary in September 2024.

Ad

Haley Cavinder showed off engagement ring after saying "Yes" to Jake Ferguson

In the pictures posted on Friday, Jake Ferguson's would-be wife, Haley Cavinder, wore a simple white bikini as she showed off a big oval diamond ring on her left hand.

One photo showed her blowing a kiss with her ring held out. In another, she sat with her knee up, making sure the shiny ring was the center of attention.

Ad

Behind her, balloons spelled out the word engaged.

Ad

Prior to this post, Haley posted photos from her engagement day on Instagram and called her relationship with Jake Ferguson, "the easiest love."

Ad

Haley Cavinder is a former NCAA basketball star. She announced her retirement from the sport on March 12.

Haley Cavinder is also a social media influencer with 1 million followers on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.