Dak Prescott’s future with Cowboys could get decided in Week 6 vs Justin Herbert’s Chargers, claims Ryan Clark

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are coming off a devastating 42-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback arguably had the worst game of his career and is now under immense pressure.

He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025, and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark believes that the upcoming game could be crucial for Prescott's future in Dallas.

Here's what he said on ESPN's Get Up:

"First off, this game changes the trajectory of the organization this year and beyond. If Justin Herbert does outplay Dak Prescott, I think it's the beginning of the end for Dak Prescott as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. This is a must-win game. It's a must-produce game for Dak as well."

The Los Angeles Chargers started the season 0-2 but bounced back with two straight wins. They are a pretty good team, and coming off a bye week, have a great chance of defeating the Cowboys.

As a result, it will be up to Dak Prescott to lead his team to a win in Week 5. If the Cowboys lose again to a good team, then there is no denying that Jerry Jones might refuse to offer his quarterback a new deal.

Dak Prescott is confident about the Cowboys offense

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Despite the recent struggles of the Dallas Cowboys' offense, their quarterback Dak Prescott is still confident about it. Ahead of the game against the Chargers, here's what he said as per Jon Machota:

“I’m confident as hell. I feel great. … What we’ve put together, the plan, everything we’ve worked on going back to the spring, I’d be crazy to lose confidence in that. … Sh*t’s hard. And it got hard Sunday. The last thing we’re gonna do is give up and quit or say let’s start from scratch and start over. Absolutely not.”

So far this season, Prescott has thrown for 1,061 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions in five games with a passer rating of 87.5. He threw three interceptions in the last game against the 49ers, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to his critics on Monday Night Football.

