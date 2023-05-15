Kellen Moore has moved on as offensive coordinatorfor the Dallas Cowboys, breaking his time with Dak Prescott. The man replacing him is Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys look to break their NFC Championship drought.

However, things are a little different. Despite being the offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer won't be calling the plays. Head coach Mike McCarthy will instead be in Dak Prescott's ear.

However, Schottenheimer feels good about where the offense is with a new group of coaches.

“Look, the system is not broken,” Schottenheimer said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “They’ve won a lot of games here. Mike (McCarthy) has been around for that. They’ve scored a ton of points. I have a ton of respect for (Kellen Moore, Doug Nussmeier, Skip Peete, Joe Philbin) and those guys. I’ve coached with most of those guys before.”

“I’m excited about it,” he said. “There’s no ego on my part. I just want to win. … My job is to help prepare our guys, prepare the staff and be in a position to where we feel we can go out there every week and compete and stack a lot of wins together.”

It appears that Schottenheimer knows the type of group he has to work with. He is ready to get down to business and put his own spin on what has been a stellar offense under Moore.

Can Dak Prescott and Cowboys offense be as good with McCarthy?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

There are big shoes to fill for Schottenheimer and McCarthy as the new offensive leaders. With Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott led the Dallas offense to be ranked first in points per game in 2021 (31.2) and fourth in 2022 (27.5 points per game).

The reason why Moore was moved on was due to his failures in gameplanning. With McCarthy and Schottenheimer now in charge, as a minimum expectation, Dak Prescott and the offense will need to at least match what Moore did.

Failure to do so will have many asking the question if letting Moore go was the right call.

Time will tell if the new coaching set up will work. For Prescott, it needs to as the criticism has been coming in from every angle this offseason.

