Dak Prescott’s showdown against Jalen Hurts' Eagles is the “biggest” game of Cowboys QB's career, claims NFL analyst

Dak Prescott has put up big numbers before, but the team is entering a pressure-packed time of year. A small mistake by the team can tank work tracking back to July. NFL analyst Louis Riddick appeared on Get Up and explained the Dallas Cowboys' position. It started with the following question posed by show host Mike Greenberg:

"[00:00:26] Is this the biggest game of the Cowboys, and in its own way, maybe of Dak's regular season career? [00:00:31]"

Riddick responded with an affirmative and explained why:

"[00:00:32] Yeah, I think it is because we're talking about levels with Dak now, right? Dak's always been a good quarterback, but he's taken it up a level over the past four weeks. ... He did not fundamentally break down in that first game, but it's about finishing now."

He continued pressuring him to "finish" what he nearly completed in the first matchup between the two NFC East rivals:

"I think what you have seen him do is he has established a lot of the habits right now that are befitting of a guy who is worthy of being an MVP candidate and he needs to finish the deal now. [00:01:22]"

Dak Prescott aims to continue interception-less streak

Dak Prescott at Seahawks Cowboys Football

Turnovers can kill any team, and while anyone who touches the ball can lose it to their opponents, Dak Prescott isn't guilty of this. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has gone three straight games without throwing an interception.

Curiously, his most recent interception came against the New York Giants in a 49-17 beatdown. However, since that game, the quarterback has not thrown a pass picked off by another team.

He likely will need another similar performance to defeat Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the AT&T Stadium locked and loaded after Week 13's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jalen Hurts aims to end accuracy decline against vaunted Cowboys defense

Jalen Hurts at Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles

While Dak Prescott has enjoyed a surge in accuracy week over week during the last three weeks, Hurts has done the opposite. The quarterback has thrown for a lower completion percentage in every game since October 29th's battle against the Washington Commanders. On October 29th, he completed 76.3% of his passes.

On December 3rd, he completed just 57.8% of his throws. Hurts will attempt to bounce back against the Dallas Cowboys, currently ranked third in the NFL in yards allowed per game.

