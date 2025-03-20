Dak Prescott sends message to haters while twinning with his one-year-old daughter Margaret

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott took to Instagram on Tuesday to post adorable pictures of special moments with his daughter at home. In the photos, Prescott wore a black t-shirt, black shorts, black glasses and a white cap.

His daughter, Margaret Jane, wore a light blue baby outfit with a beach print, accompanied by cute glasses to twin with her dad. Prescott also wrote a special message while sharing the pictures:

“Blocking out the haters this morning (red heart emoji)”

Dak Prescott IG story with his daughter MJ Rose

In another story, he wrote:

"We love you momma (heart emoji)"

The pictures were taken by Prescott’s wife, Sarah Jane, who shared them on her Instagram profile before Prescott reshared them. She wrote:

"My stylish babes (white heart emoji)"

In another story, she added:

"I love you two so much"

The couple welcomed their first child on Feb. 22, 2024, and shared their excitement on social media. Sarah Jane tagged Prescott in an Instagram post in March 2024, where the couple introduced MJ Rose to their fans. Sarah captioned:

"MJ Rose, being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer, and we are so fortunate that you are ours! Welcome into this world, baby girl, you will always be loved and protected! We are so IN LOVE with you ♥️ Love, Mom & Dad 🙏”

They celebrated her birthday last month when Sarah uploaded a clip featuring many throwback moments of MJ Rose. She captioned it:

“Will never be able to put into words how special our girl is and the joy she has brought us. Happy 1st Birthday to the light of our lives! 🥳 We love you so much, MJ Rose 🌹♥️”

Dak Prescott makes public appearances amidst rehab phase

Like every other NFL athlete, Prescott is enjoying his offseason break at home while recovering from the season-ending injury he suffered last year. However, his recent public appearances indicate that he has recovered significantly.

Prescott was recently invited to the star-studded Hoag Classic golf tournament, organized in association with the Athletes First sports marketing agency at Newport Beach. It was a charity tournament that featured several NFL athletes, including Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Stroud and Derrick Henry.

In another viral clip on X, Prescott appeared at a bachelorette party in the Bahamas when fans shouted an "EAGLES" chant at him. However, Prescott and his wife ignored them as they continued walking. Perhaps Prescott’s message about blocking out haters was a reference to those fans.

