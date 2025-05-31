Dak Prescott welcomes 2nd baby daughter Aurora with fiancée Sarah Jane

Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, are now proud parents of two daughters. Their second baby, Aurora Rayne Prescott, arrived on May 22. The couple shared earlier that their second child was expected in May. Now, she is finally here.
The Cowboys QB shared the happy news on Instagram with a cute photo. In the picture, Sarah is lying in bed and holding both daughters close. The newborn baby is wrapped in a pink blanket and sleeping. Their older daughter, MJ, is next to her mom.
"Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you, Sarah Jane and the family we’ve created," read the Cowboys QB's caption.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
In April, Dak and Sarah had a special baby shower to celebrate their new baby. The party had lots of flowers, gifts and happy moments.
Their older daughter, Margaret Jane, also called MJ, was born in February 2024. Since then, Dak has often said that being a dad has changed his life. He once said (via People Magazine):
“When you wake up in the morning and see that baby, you understand responsibilities. And everything that I've always wanted for myself, but you want that for somebody else even more," he shared, per the publication, adding, "Yeah, it's special."
Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane have known each other for two years
Looking back, Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos started dating in September 2023. One year later, he proposed to her on October 18, 2024.
It included their elder daughter, MJ Prescott.
The QB popped the question with a 10-carat emerald-cut engagement ring valued at $1 million, which was designed by Jason of Beverly Hills.
The proposal took place on a golf course, where Prescott had MJ wear a onesie that read:
"Hi mommy, daddy has a question for you!"
Ramos, of course, said "Yes."
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.