"Dak ragebaited Jalen Carter," "Suspend him immediately": Dak Prescott grilled by fans for spitting first as new video reveals stunning details

The NFL season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys saw defensive tackle Jalen Carter ejected before the first play from scrimmage for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.The incident occurred following an injury to Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren on the opening kickoff. While VanSumeren was being attended, Carter approached Prescott, and after a brief exchange, spit at him, leading to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and immediate ejection.The Eagles were also penalized 15 yards for the infraction. However, new video has emerged suggesting that Prescott may have provoked Carter. The video shows the Cowboys QB spitting on the ground near the Eagles' defensive huddle during the injury timeout.Carter perceived this as hostile and responded by spitting back toward him despite the Cowboys' signal-caller's explanation that it wasn't intentional. Fans are now reacting to this new information and calling for a suspension for Dak Prescott, too. One fan said,&quot;Dak is a gaslighter. suspend him immediately.&quot;philadelphia (inner) excellence @thebigkhalifaLINKdak is a gaslighter. suspend him immediatelyAnother said, &quot;Dak ragebaited Jalen Carter.&quot;One X user tweeted, &quot;Jalen should know it's always the second guy who gets caught.&quot;James @tiredofthemallLINKWow. Dak did him dirty. Jalen should know it's always the second guy who gets caught. Should be an interesting press conference.&quot;Got ourselves a spitgate,&quot; tweeted another.One fan speculated, &quot;I assume Dak was ejected during the weather break now that we sorted it all out?&quot;&quot;Dak taunted?! So penalty right?!,&quot; questioned another.As the NFL reviews the situation, both players' actions are under scrutiny.