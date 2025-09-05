  • home icon
  "Horrible per usual," "No Aura" - NFL fans react to Dak Prescott's new look for 2025 season as Cowboys prepare to take on Eagles in season opener

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 05, 2025 01:54 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Dak Prescott seemingly has a new look for the 2025 season and does not involve his hair or physique. However, not all fans like it.

Ahead of Thursday's Kickoff Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was seen entering the turf of Lincoln Financial Field wearing just a single sleeve, exposing the tattoos on his left arm. It marked a significant departure from the usual double-sleeve get-up that he had sported for most of his career:

Some were disappointed at it:

Others, however. thought otherwise:

"HOLY (expletive) AURA 😍" one marveled.
"Omg Dak looks ready 😭," another praised.
"1 sleeve Dak 🔥🔥." another gushed.

In 2025, Dak Prescott's career will mark a new era, as he plays for his third head coach ever in Brian Schottenheimer. And on Thursday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous ESPN show, former head coach Mike McCarthy emphasized the quarterback's need to remain healthy after missing much of the 2024 season with a partial avulsion of his hamstring:

“He stays healthy, he'll reach every goal he has set out for his team and himself. I do believe that in heart of hearts. I think Dak is clearly what I would call a full-operational quarterback... There's nothing that you really get out.”

He also discussed Prescott's evolution as a player:

“Now he obviously ran more in his younger days. And frankly once he received a bigger contract we tried to be more selective with that. I'm not sure what direction they're going here in the future here.”
Dak Prescott’s “Here we go!” pre-snap cadence to stay in 2025 season

Arguably, the most famous pre-snap cadence in NFL history is Peyton Manning’s “Omaha”, which later lent itself to his media production company. Dak Prescott may catch up with that with “Here we go!”

There had been rumors that it would be heard less in 2025, but speaking at a press conference last summer, Brian Schottenheimer told reporters that this was not the case:

"You guys asked me this in the spring... I said we always tweak our cadence, but for those 'here we go' lovers out there, there will be some 'here we go's', but they'll also be some maybe things that's not used. Why would we take it away when it's got TikTok memes and stuff like that. Why would we change it?"

As of this writing, the Eagles lead the Cowboys by 21-20 at halftime.

