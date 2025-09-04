  • home icon
  Ex-Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy shares honest predictions for Dak Prescott and team's season opener vs Eagles

Ex-Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy shares honest predictions for Dak Prescott and team's season opener vs Eagles

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 04, 2025 20:14 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Ex-Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy shares honest predictions for Dak Prescott and team's season opener vs Eagles

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared his prediction for the team's debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The Cowboys come from a 7-10 season in which multiple players, including Dak Prescott, were injured.

The Eagles won their second Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in February, led by a well-rounded team that dominated the game on both ends of the ball. These teams have different realities ahead of this game, and the Eagles enter as a 7.5-point favorite.

During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the veteran coach didn't seem to care and made his prediction for the game.

"I'm taking the Cowboys all day long," McCarthy said.
More than that, he talked about Dak Prescott and how the quarterback can return to his best form in 2025 (via RJ Ochoa).

"Number one stay healthy. He stays healthy he'll reach every goal he has set out for his team and himself. I do believe that in heart of hearts."I think Dak is clearly what I would call a full operational quarterback."
"When you get into the post-season and you start building your offense for the upcoming year, the concepts you're looking to build off of, the variations that you wanna change... he's full operational. There's nothing that you really get out."
The "Lone Star" had a disappointing 2024 campaign. Their defense was disappointing, while their offense struggled to get things going, especially after Prescott went down with a season-ending hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old quarterback was limited to only eight games, going 185-of-286 for 1,978 yards and 11 touchdowns. This season could have big ramifications in his future, but not many are confident that Dallas can compete.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott opens up on Micah Parsons trade

Dak Prescott talked about the contract saga between his team and star linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons. The Cowboys traded the four-time Pro Bowler to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, allowing him to sign a record-breaking four-year, $188 million deal.

Prescott talked about the move on Sunday, admitting he didn't think the Cowboys would trade Parsons.

"I can't say I was completely surprised, but I definitely didn't think he was going to get traded, I'll say that. But just the way the negotiations went down, obviously to some extent, I mean, hell, y'all were asking me questions, it seemed like it got personal on their end."

It's the start of a new era in Dallas, this time led by Brian Schottenheimer on the sideline.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

