“It hasn’t won them a Super Bowl in 30 years” - NFL analyst likes Jerry Jones and Cowboys not having the flashiest draft 

The Dallas Cowboys didn't wow anybody this past weekend during the NFL Draft. Some, including Kay Adams, think that while Dallas didn't have a flashy draft, it went well and they drafted responsibly.

On GMFB, Kay Adams talked about the Cowboys' draft and talked about what their first three selections will bring to the table. Adams said:

"This was a responsible draft and I'm always worried that the Cowboys’ are going to do it irresponsibly. Tyler Smith is a tackle out of Tulsa. We fell in love with him. Then they went edge rusher, Sam Williams, and he's incredible."

Adams added that Jalen Tolbert is a good replacement for Amari Cooper:

"They got Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama. That's a third-round pick, so he should make an impact early. Amari Cooper is gone and Tolbert was really good. He had just under 1,500 yards. He was the Sunbelt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, so there's some good value there."

In summation he concluded:

Not the most exciting draft. Is it bland? I don't know. But they made improvements and that's all that matters to me. The flashiness and the yacht stuff, I love it, I love Jerry Jones. It hasn’t won them a Super Bowl in 30 years, and I'm looking at Jerry making jokes out of the process, I want them to win one.”

The Dallas Cowboys didn't have a flashy off-season either

The Dallas Cowboys And Blockchain.com Partnership Press Conference

Entering free agency, Dallas had roughly $22 million to work with after restructuring Dak Prescott and Zack Martin's contracts.

Some expected Dallas to make a big push for a few free agents, and many thought early on they'd land former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

During the off-season, they re-signed linebackers Luke Gifford, Leighton Vander Esch and long snapper Jake McQuaide to one-year contracts. Safety Malik Hooker signed a two-year contract. They also added defensive end Dorance Armstrong to a two-year contract and signed linebacker Luke Gifford, wide receiver James Washington, defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and safety Jayron Kearse.

Last season, Dallas finished with an impressive 12-5 record. They won the NFC East comfortably but fell in the wildcard round to the San Francisco 49ers in a 23-17 defeat.

For the Cowboys, this may not have been the offseason they wanted, but it could prove to be the offside they needed. They have a lot of talent on both sides of the football, but will need to go further in the playoffs to silence their critics.

