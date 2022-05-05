LOOK: Dallas Cowboys fans seem to have deciphered Jerry Jones' draft board 

Not much gets past Dallas Cowboys fans. Many are calling their haul at the 2022 NFL Draft average. Images have now surfaced of what looks to be the Cowboys' top board for the draft.

In a blurry image that was screenshotted, one Dallas fan took the time and effort to decifier who exactly the Cowboys had at each of the first 16 picks aside from one.

A fan posted a blurry screenshot next to what they thought was the top of Dallas' draft board on Twitter and wrote:

"Top of the 2022 Cowboys draft board - name and school length match up nicely."

By the looks of it, Dallas had Kayvon Thibodeauz going first overall and the eventual number one pick in Travon Walker all the way down at seven.

The franchise had a number of receivers going early in the first round just as many mock drafts had. Dallas would end up taking Tyler Smith at pick 24 (its first pick in the draft) to help solidify the offensive line. It was not the most extravigant pick, but one that will surely help Dak Prescott and Co. during the 2022 season.

Dallas Cowboys hoping for better 2022

After finishing the season with a 12-5 record, Dallas Cowboys once again had a home playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The game was perhaps best remembered for the last play in which Prescott failed to get the ball clocked in time for one last Hail Mary attempt.

Heading into the offseason, many thought that Dallas would strengthen its roster. Unfortunately, they did the opposite. Losing Amari Cooper, Cedric Wilson, and Randy Gregory.

With the Eagles and Giants essentially having the perfect offseason, so far, in terms of free agents and draft selections, Dallas is going to have a tough time in 2022.

There is already severe pressure on the organization to deliver success, having not won a Super Bowl since the glory days of the 1990's. Jerry Jones had once said that we would not believe the size of the cheque he would write in order to get another Lombardi Trophy.

It appears as though Dallas Cowboys is treading water while its division rivals are slowly but surely catching up. With a couple of stars now with other teams, it is on others to step up and, if no success is reached in 2022, then the knives will surely come for Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones.

