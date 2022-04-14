Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft 2022: Picks, Needs, and Predictions

The Dallas Cowboys are entering yet another important season with the Dak Prescott/Mike McCarthy/Kellen Moore partnerships needing a breakthrough in the playoffs.

It seems that the Cowboys are always in the Super Bowl conversation. It’s because owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones is the best in the business at marketing his franchise.

He has managed to turn it into the most valuable sports franchise in the world (even outpacing football clubs like Barcelona in a world where soccer is the most popular global sport).

Their on-field success is another story. The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since 1996, and they have only four playoff wins since then in a span of 26 years.

For a team that is always in the conversation, the Cowboys need to deliver soon, especially with the resources they invested into Prescott and the coaching staff. The upcoming NFL Draft will provide opportunities for the team to add depth or fill glaring holes in their roster.

2022 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys Picks

Thanks to the Amari Cooper trade to Cleveland, Dallas has 9 picks in the NFL Draft.

1st: 24th overall

2nd: 56th overall

3rd: 88th overall

4th: 129th overall

5th: 155th overall (from Cleveland by way of the Amari Cooper trade)

5th: 167th overall

5th: 176th overall (compensatory pick)

5th: 178th overall (compensatory pick)

6th: 193rd overall (from Cleveland by way of the Amari Cooper trade)

Dallas Cowboys Team Needs

As with any NFL team, there’s always a need at every position, whether for immediate starter or depth. For the Cowboys, they have at least five big needs. In no particular order, the team this offseason needs to address (1) offensive guard, (2) wide receiver, (3) linebacker/edge rusher, and (4) kicker.

The offense had issues at guard when left guard Connor Williams had penalty-related problems during the season and was subsequently benched.

Additionally, the departures of wide receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson leave the team with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup as their only viable options. Look for the Cowboys to address this in the draft as well.

Most notably, their contract negotiations debacle with outside linebacker Randy Gregory (who left for the Denver Broncos at the last minute due to a clause in the Cowboys’ contract) left a big hole in defense. They will attempt to address this as well in the draft.

Lastly, one of the more glaring needs for the team will be the kicker as they have not been able to nail down a consistent placekicker in years. Presumably, Dallas will look to bring in a rookie kicker to compete for the starting job.

Mock draft: Predictions For All 9 Dallas Cowboys Picks

1st: (24th overall): Kenyon Green, Guard - Texas A&M

2nd: (56th overall): Arnold Ebiketie, Edge - Penn State

3rd: (88th overall): Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State

4th: (129th overall): Rasheed Walker, Offensive Tackle, Penn State

5th: (155th overall): Otito Ogbonnia, Defensive Tackle, Penn State

5th: (167th overall): Jonathan Garibay, Kicker, Texas Tech

5th: (176th overall): Bubba Bolden, Safety, Miami (FL)

5th: (178th overall): Damone Clark, Linebacker, LSU

6th: (193rd overall): John Metchie III, Wide Receiver, Alabama

Of course, come draft day, no projections will likely match up to the team’s actual moves. With draft day trades, or players unexpectedly falling or taken too soon, anything could and will happen. For the Dallas Cowboys, they will need a lot to happen in their favor, and soon.

