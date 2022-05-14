"Baker's dozen" - Dallas Cowboys legend has an audacious prediction of team's record this season

Dallas Cowboys legend and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has given his thoughts on how many games his former team will win in 2022. The NFL released the full 2022 season schedule on Thursday, May 12, and for America's Team, there are some tantalizing games on the horizon.

Irvin was on NFL Network and was asked how many games Dallas would win in 2022 after looking at their schedule. The 56-year-old was adamant that Dallas would equal their tally of 12 wins from last season, perhaps one more.

“12 last year and I think I predicted that right on the button and I think they will come right back and hit 12 again, give me a baker’s dozen.”

NFL Network @nflnetwork



: 2022 NFL Schedule Release on NFL Network We all know this is @michaelirvin88 's favorite segment: 2022 NFL Schedule Release on NFL Network We all know this is @michaelirvin88's favorite segment ⭐️📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release on NFL Network https://t.co/T5uXpwKZf0

Dallas has not had back-to-back 11-win seasons since the days of Irvin, Troy Aikman, and Emmitt Smith. Can they do it again in 2022?

How will Dallas Cowboys fare in 2022?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys had a decent season last year, winning 12 of their 17 games but were bundled out of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. With their full schedule now out, we can see who they will play and when and where.

Looking at their schedule, there are definitely some tough games. Opening with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home is a difficult way to start the year. Dallas also plays the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and the Tennessee Titans in what is a rather tough run.

After losing Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns and Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, along with Cedric Wilson and La'el Collins, the Cowboys will be a little bit weaker.

But that didn't stop Irvin from saying that Dallas could win 12 games this season. Being in the NFC East, many think the Cowboys will be winning the division again this season, which would guarantee them an automatic spot in the postseason.

Looking at their schedule, Dallas should be winning at least 10 games, if not more, but such is their ability to be hit and miss, nothing can ever be a certainty.

There are some blockbuster match-ups as well. The Packers, Rams, Buccaneers, and Bengals games all have that playoff feel to it, not to mention the Titans.

Just where America's Team will finish in 2022 is the subject of much discussion, but based on their run of games, they should be winning the same as they did in 2021.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat