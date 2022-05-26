Dallas Cowboys News Roundup: CeeDee Lamb sued over breach of contract; Demarcus Lawrence wants to make a change and more - May 26, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys are never far from the news. "America's Team" seems to be on the front pages of every media outlet across the country, for better or worse.

From a star receiver in legal trouble to a star defensive end wanting to team up with an NBA superstar, here are the latest headlines surrounding the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys receiver Ceedee Lamb in legal trouble

CeeDee Lamb is being sued by a trading card firm over a breach of his contract. The Cowboys receiver is accused of not completing his part of an agreement with Leaf Trading Cards in which he was required to sign trading cards.

NFL news  @MLFOOTBALL2 #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has been sued by Leaf Trading Cards for failing to fulfill an agreement to autograph cards for the company,per @SInow #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has been sued by Leaf Trading Cards for failing to fulfill an agreement to autograph cards for the company,per @SInow.

The star receiver did sign some cards for Leaf, however the company deemed it to be insufficient and believes he did not fulfill his contract. Brian Gray, the CEO of Leaf, took to Twitter to give a reason as to why the suit was filed against Lamb.

Gray said:

"As we shared last week, Leaf has filed the first ever lawsuit against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements."

He continued:

"We hate doing this, but customers need defending here.''

Demarcus Lawrence hopes to make change

DeMarcus Lawrence joined athletes and citizens around the country in condemning the incident at Rudd Elementary school. The incident in Uvalde, Texas, left 21 people dead, including 19 children.

The shooting happened just days after another shooting in a Buffalo grocery store, and many athletes joined in with Lawrence, who voiced his thoughts on Twitter.

DeMarcus Lawrence @TankLawrence How can I find out which public schools need financial support to get better security systems, security personnel and security training? How can I find out which public schools need financial support to get better security systems, security personnel and security training?

James also chimed in on his social media page.

LeBron James @KingJames 🥺🥺🥺🥺 twitter.com/shannonrwatts/… Text ACT to 644-33 @shannonrwatts



In 2021, Texas lawmakers lowered the age to carry a handgun to 18. According to the Governor of Texas, the gunman who killed at least 15 people in Uvalde is an 18-year-old who lives in the community. He had a handgun and may have been armed with a rifle, too.In 2021, Texas lawmakers lowered the age to carry a handgun to 18. #txlege According to the Governor of Texas, the gunman who killed at least 15 people in Uvalde is an 18-year-old who lives in the community. He had a handgun and may have been armed with a rifle, too. In 2021, Texas lawmakers lowered the age to carry a handgun to 18. #txlege Like cmon! What are we doing as a Nation man!!!!???🥺🥺🥺🥺 Like cmon! What are we doing as a Nation man!!!!??? 😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 twitter.com/shannonrwatts/…

The NFL feel they have a responsibility as a community to find a better way. Dallas Head coach Mike McCarthy and others also sent their condolences to those impacted by the violence and hope for change in the near future.

Dak Prescott feaful over having children after Uvalde shootings

The shootings in Uvalde, Texas hit home for a lot of people. Such senseless violence aimed at children is abhorrent.

Quarterback Dak Prescott voiced his opinions on the matter when he spoke to insider Mike Fisher. He said that the incident at the elementary school made him fearful of having children:

“Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children, and that’s not right. That’s sad.”

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys



HC Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott & DeMarcus Lawrence join the nation in mourning the loss of life in Uvalde, Texas.



🗞: "Something has to be done and a change has to happen now."HC Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott & DeMarcus Lawrence join the nation in mourning the loss of life in Uvalde, Texas.🗞: bit.ly/3Gm7I1b "Something has to be done and a change has to happen now."HC Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott & DeMarcus Lawrence join the nation in mourning the loss of life in Uvalde, Texas.🗞: bit.ly/3Gm7I1b https://t.co/uMwhrQtwFb

Interestingly, the National Rifle Association is set to hold its 2022 annual meeting in Houston on Friday, where former President Donald Trump will attend for the first time in three years.

