"It's a Cowboys player, surprised?" - NFL fans react to news of CeeDee Lamb being sued

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is being sued by a trading card firm for a breach of contract, according to Mike Fisher of SI.com. The 23-year-old is accused of not fulfilling an agreement for Leaf Trading Cards that required the receiver to autograph the cards.

The 23-year-old did sign some items for the company. However, it was deemed not enough to fulfill his contract. The company, based in Dallas, filed a lawsuit against Lamb in Denton County, Texas.

Anything involving the Dallas Cowboys is sure to catch the attention of fans, and this was no exception. Many took to social media once the news dropped.

CeeDee Lamb and Cowboys hoping for an improved season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys had an up-and-down season last year. In the playoffs, Dallas had a home-field advantage, finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record and winning the division. But it didn't matter.

Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers, getting bundled out of the playoffs after Dak Prescott failed to get the ball clocked in time for one last Hail Mary attempt.

Lamb, in just his second season, topped the 1,000-yard mark for receiving yards and had six touchdowns as he was named to the Pro Bowl. Now without Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns, Lamb will have to take his game to the next level.

Likely to have the defense's No. 1 lock-down player, Lamb will need to progress in his game quickly. Still, with Michael Gallup coming off a long injury layoff, Dallas will need their pick No. 17 from the 2020 NFL Draft to have a monster year to challenge for the Super Bowl.

