WATCH: Stephen A. Smith rejoices watching Cowboys fan shed tears after painful playoff loss to 49ers

After the Dallas Cowboys were bundled out of the playoffs in the most "Cowboys" way, Smith took great delight in the Dallas fans' misery at seeing their season come to an abrupt end.

Smith appeared on ESPN's First Take with Dallas Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and former Steeler Ryan Clark and took was having a great time at the expense of one Cowboys fan who was taking the loss rather hard. Watch below.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Stephen A out here laughing at Cowboys fans crying Stephen A out here laughing at Cowboys fans crying 😂😂 https://t.co/LGM3muQEum

Cowboys out of the playoffs

After a season that at stages, looked like it was going to end in a Super Bowl appearance, Dallas' year ended in the most bizarre way. With 14 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter and needing a touchdown to win, quarterback Dak Prescott took off on a quarterback draw.

The 28-year-old then slid down and jumped up to get the ball spiked before time ran out. But the official were not in position and got in the way of the offensive lineman and the clock hit triple zeros before Dallas could spike the ball. See the crazy ending below.

NFL UK @NFLUK We're still not over the ending to the Cowboys vs 49ers game! We're still not over the ending to the Cowboys vs 49ers game! https://t.co/N6rDdWBmYS

This led to the game being over before Dallas could take a shot at the endzone and numerous fans were in disbelief at what they had just witnessed.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS

📸 @espn Nick Foles has more playoff wins than the Cowboys over the last 25 years Nick Foles has more playoff wins than the Cowboys over the last 25 years📸 @espn https://t.co/LbUit4PN0d

After racing out of the blocks to start the year, Dallas was 6-1 and there was a lot of hype and anticipation that this could be the year the franchise breaks its Super Bowl drought.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers had other ideas. Billed as a bad matchup for the hoem side and it proved to be that and more as San Francisco gashed Dallas multiple times in the running game.

However, despite the 49ers' great running game, the Cowboys still had a chance for the go-ahead score. With over two minutes left and three timeouts, it was all there for Prescott and the offense to take control and win the game.

But that was not the case and the Cowboys season ended, much to Stephen A. Smith's enjoyment. Smith has not shyed away from his hatred for the Dallas fans and took great pleasure in seeing them dumped out of the playoffs.

It looms as a long offseason for Dak and the Dallas organization. This one will sting for quite a while as it was a game they let slip through their fingers.

