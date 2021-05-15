Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys endured a difficult campaign in the 2020 NFL season. But with quarterback Dak Prescott back from a gruesome injury, head coach Mike McCarthy will get the chance to fully implement his system.

The 2021 campaign is a huge season for the Cowboys. The NFC East is the most unpredictable division in the NFL and all four teams can win it. The Cowboys have a relatively easy schedule in 2021 and will have no excuses if they fail to deliver.

Take a look at the Cowboys' fixture list for the 2021 season.

Dallas Cowboys 2021 Schedule

Week 1

Thursday, September 9th, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2

Sunday, September 19th, at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3

Monday, September 27th, Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3rd, Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10th, New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17th, at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7

BYE WEEK

Week 8

Sunday, October 31st, at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 9

Sunday, November 7th, Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10

Sunday, November 14th, Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21st, at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12

Thursday, November 25th, Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/RDKslOXokU — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) May 12, 2021

Week 13

Thursday, December 2nd, at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 14

Sunday, December 12th, at Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15

Sunday, December 19th, at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16

Sunday, December 26th, Washington Football Team, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2nd, Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9th, at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

How Much Do Dallas Cowboys Tickets Cost?

SEASON OPENER SET❕❕❕



We'll open the 2021 NFL season in Tampa Bay



🔗 https://t.co/ax3uVX0rfb pic.twitter.com/52r0pX9iQ0 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2021

The tickets for the Dallas Cowboys' home games cost around $100 minimum. It appears the only spots available are for standing room tickets at this time.

How to get Dallas Cowboys Tickets for the 2021 season

No more Andy Dalton

You can click here to visit the Dallas Cowboys' website to buy tickets. It is recommended to be ready to buy sooner rather than later, as pent-up demand could increase ticket prices.

Dallas Cowboys Season prediction: 11-6

Ezekiel Elliot

Considering how the NFC East teams struggled last season and how the Dallas Cowboys are the only team to improve at the quarterback position, the division seems ripe for the taking.

If all goes according to plan, the Cowboys could have the division wrapped up by Christmas.