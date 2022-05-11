"A huge segment of population came there hating the Dallas Cowboys" - Skip Bayless believes fans would welcome a second NFL team to city

For the Dallas Cowboys, what’s good for Los Angeles and New York City should be good enough for Dallas, Texas. Skip Bayless, the co-host of Fox Sport’s Undisputed and an unabashed Dallas Cowboys fan, recently weighed in on the Dallas mayor’s proposal that the Dallas Metropolitan area could support two NFL teams.

Ty Jäger @TheTyJager Question to the Spurs Fans freaking out about the team expanding their reach into a nearby market:



What city do the Dallas Cowboys play in? Question to the Spurs Fans freaking out about the team expanding their reach into a nearby market:What city do the Dallas Cowboys play in?

On his show, Bayless went on to explain why he thinks the city of Dallas could join the other two big media markets of LA and NYC in having two football franchises:

"I lived there (Dallas) for 15 years. I believe it would fly in Dallas because it is the football capital of the world. It is number one. Overall, it is a football city to its core. And remember, the population has exploded there because so many what they call snowbirds have come from the north to relocate in the south in a climate that's pretty good. There's no state income tax.

"So it is exploding in population, with people from other cities who do not like the Dallas Cowboys, who grew up hating the Dallas Cowboys. There was a huge segment of the population who came there hating the Dallas Cowboys and got sick and tired of having Cowboys forced down their throats while living in Dallas.

"Well, those people are going to come out of the woodwork and come out of lockdown in their homes because they're anti-Cowboys."

Dallas mayor pushes for another NFL team to join the Dallas Cowboys in North Texas

City of Dallas mayor Eric Johnson recently took to social media to stump on behalf of his city and lobbied for another NFL franchise to expand in Dallas. While the Cowboys rule all of Texas and the surrounding states (even with the Houston Texans down south), Johnson also believed that Dallas’ size and rocketing growth make it a perfect destination for a second NFL team.

Hayden Alexander @CoachHaydenPNHS The idea of a 2nd NFL team in Dallas is making me sick. Dallas is for the Cowboys and nobody else. Put an expansion team in San Antonio or Austin, but don’t put another one in Dallas. The idea of a 2nd NFL team in Dallas is making me sick. Dallas is for the Cowboys and nobody else. Put an expansion team in San Antonio or Austin, but don’t put another one in Dallas.

Following in the footsteps of Los Angeles and New York, Dallas does have the space and possibly the potential fan base to make it work (and be lucrative for the city and the NFL). Although teams like the Los Angeles Chargers are dwarfed by their other in-city teams like the Los Angeles Rams, sometimes a star player can help turn a franchise’s popularity around (e.g., Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert).

L.A. and NYC also boast a pair of NBA teams and MLB teams sharing the same location name. Although stadiums are often built in other cities or states even, the fact that a metropolitan area can host two major sports franchises is economically beneficial to the league and the city.

