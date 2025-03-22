Dallas Cowboys trade rumors: NFC East team linked with move for Joe Milton

The Dallas Cowboys face a significant roster gap at backup quarterback after Cooper Rush signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. This departure has left Dallas searching for a reliable option behind starter Dak Prescott, with limited solutions remaining in free agency.

Ad

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on NFL Live Friday that the Cowboys have emerged as a potential trade partner for New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III.

"One team to potentially watch [in a trade for Milton] is the Dallas Cowboys because they are looking for a good backup," Fowler said. "A young backup with upside they may not get in the draft, maybe they get in a trade."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Milton, selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, gained attention for his impressive physical tools. The Tennessee product showcased his arm strength and mobility in a Week 18 victory over the Buffalo Bills last season.

Ad

Multiple Cowboys insiders have indicated the team plans to draft a quarterback this year. NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested Dallas might select one as early as the first or second round, though team observers consider a day three pick more likely.

Joe Milton trade cost questions Cowboys' commitment to quarterback development

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Any potential deal faces a major obstacle: the Patriots' asking price. According to 850 ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi, New England wants a third-round pick for Joe Milton.

Ad

This situation bears a resemblance to Dallas' recent experience with Trey Lance. The Cowboys acquired Lance for a fourth-round pick but gave up on the project after just two years. Joe Milton's profile shows similar development needs.

Despite Milton's cannon arm, accuracy issues plague his game. Pro Football Focus stats reveal he completed less than 40% of throws beyond 10 yards in his final college season at Tennessee. His six-year collegiate career (split between Michigan and Tennessee) produced mixed results.

Ad

Milton excels at evading pressure and can create spectacular plays on the move. This ability might appeal to first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer as a development project with a higher upside than late-round draft options.

The Cowboys possess three fifth-round picks, which would be more palatable as compensation. Older free agents such as Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco are still out there as options.

Outside of quarterback, Dallas has to fill cornerback, wide receiver, nose tackle and running back leading before the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.