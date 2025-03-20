“They could just resign Trey Lance” - Cowboys fans react to Dallas’ reported interest in trading for Joe Milton

The Dallas Cowboys have had Dak Prescott as their quarterback since drafting him back in 2016. However, it has been reported that the team is looking to explore options and bring in a backup for Prescott. One prospect that has caught their interest is New England Patriots' Joe Milton III.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Dallas is considering a trade for Milton, who wants to explore his options outside of New England. He was drafted last year in the sixth round.

Fowler reported that the Cowboys are looking for a young backup quarterback, and thus, Milton fits their requirements.

"Joe Milton, this is a really interesting name in this quarterback carousel we're talking about because he has trade interest," Fowler said. "The Patriots are exploring a trade. I'm told several teams are interested.

"One team to potentially watch out for are the Dallas Cowboys because they are looking for a good backup, a young backup with updside that they may not get in the draft, maybe they get in a trade."

The Cowboys fanbase on Reddit shared their thoughts and perspectives on this situation. Some of them are taking this news with a grain of salt.

"S**t if the Cowboys wanted that they could just resign Trey Lance," one fan commented.

"Yeah yeah whatever, I'll believe it when I see it. When it comes to trades, we don't tip our hand," another fan said.

"F***ing doubt it," this fan wrote.

A few others felt Joe Milton has the potential to become a future starter under Dak Prescott's guidance.

"Lowkey think that after a couple of years of development behind a vet like Dat Milton III could be the successor," this fan said.

"I'd actually like this ngl," another commented.

"Trey Lance wouldn't be horrible if we needed a backup. Now that we lost Cooper Rush this won't be that bad unless we give up a high pick," one fan stated.

In his debut season with the Patriots last year, Joe Milton was named the third-string quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. His only appearance came during their 23-16 victory against the Buffalo Bills in January, where he recorded 241 yards and one touchdown.

Do the Cowboys need to bolster their quarterback department?

The Cowboys currently need to bolster their quarterback department. After Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9, Cooper Rush came on to take his place. However, he signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week.

Trey Lance, the other backup, became a free agent this offseason. It is highly unlikely that he will return to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Reports have suggested that teams like the Washington Commanders and Ravens could be a perfect fit for him this upcoming season.

This leaves Jerry Jones' team with Will Grier on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. Furthermore, the team might be looking to bolster its offensive arsenal by providing Prescott with more weapons on the field through the draft. Thus, signing Joe Milton without giving much up on the trade could prove beneficial for Dallas.

Jones and his team have had an active offseason in terms of revamping the roster. It will be interesting to see if they decide to trade for Milton and give him a chance on the team.

