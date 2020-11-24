The Dallas Cowboys are back in the race for the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys came into their meeting with the Minnesota Vikings on a four game losing streak. The Minnesota Vikings were riding high on a three game winning streak. Both teams were looking to stay in the hunt for their divisions.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings: 1st Quarter

The Dallas Cowboys came out in the first quarter and score the first touchdown of the game. Andy Dalton would connect with Ezekiel Elliott on a six yard pass. Dallas' extra point would be blocked by the Vikings. The Vikings would stay behind long. Kirk Cousins would put together a great twelve play drive that was capped off by a Dalvin Cook touchdown to give the Vikings a lead.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings: 2nd Quarter

The Dallas Cowboys would be the first team to score in the second quarter as well. Andy Dalton would pass for his second touchdown of the game when he found CeeDee Lamb for a four yard touchdown pass. Minnesota would be shut out in the second quarter by the Cowboys defense. Greg Zuerlein would add a field goal at the end of the half. The Cowboys would lead going into halftime.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings: 3rd Quarter

The Minnesota Vikings would come out of the half and put together a great drive. Kirk Cousins would throw his first touchdown of the game. He would find wide receiver Adam Thielen for a two yard touchdown pass. The Dallas Cowboys would fail to find the endzone in the third quarter. The Cowboys would take a two point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings: 4th Quarter

The Minnesota Vikings offense would continue their success at the start of the fourth quarter. Kirk Cousins would throw his second touchdown to Adam Thielen to give the Vikings the lead early in the fourth quarter. The Dallas Cowboys would get their first rushing touchdown in five weeks giving the Cowboys a three point lead.

Cousins would continue his great performance by throwing a dart to wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a 39-yard touchdown. The Vikings would take the lead again in the fourth quarter. Minnesota looked like they were on their way to winning their fourth straight game.

Andy Dalton would cap off his big game back from injury with a two yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz. This touchdown would end the Cowboys four game losing streak and end the Vikings three game winning streak. Dallas is back in the race for the NFC East with the victory.