Nick Sirianni had led the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs in his first two seasons as head coach. Most recently, he led his team to the NFC title and a trip to the Super Bowl. So, one could say that whatever his recipe for success, it is clearly working for his young team.

According to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, it's his 'corny' Ted Lasso type sayings that really fire the team up. On appearing a recent episode of "Pardon My Take" podcast, Goedert said that when Sirianni was first hired, he had just started watching the hit "Ted Lasso" on AppleTV.

Dallas Goedert said that he thought that his new head coach and Lasso, played by actor Jason Sudeikis, were quite similiar. Saying that the Eagles head coach will often tell his team to 'love your teammate' and things along that nature.

"Initially when he got there, it was right when Ted Lasso dropped and I was watching that and I thought they went together great. You know, it's all about connecting, you know love your teammate, it's all about whatever. You know, he's a little bit corny.

Goedert went on to say that while his head coach can say some corny things, it clealry works for the team. He said when the team was 2-5, Sirianni gave them a quote about roots that then turn into flowers.

He tells us this stuff but, you know like when he, when we were 2-5 and he's like the roots are going underneath. Eventually, you see a flower. And, after he had that statement, I think we went on like a 6-0 run or somehting like that.

So, he' s a little bit corny, histories, you know, you might have heard him before, but he does a good job of explaining them."

PFF ranks Nick Sirianni in top 10 NFL head coaches

Pro Football Focus, or PFF for short, released its annual list of top head coaches in the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was ranked at the top of that list, after leading his team to their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Really awesome fly on the wall moment between Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and #eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. The two had just arrived in Philly. Listen to Sirianni talk to his two newest players. Cool moment. @nflnetwork

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni came in at number eight on the list. Many might claim the coach who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in just his second season should be higher. But, at just 42 years old and entering his third season as head coach, eclipsing the top ten is a big deal.

His ability to get his team to believe in his plan and trust the process has brought him early success.

