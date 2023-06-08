Dalton Risner to Buffalo Bills? Wife Whitney Risner fuels rumors on TikTok as former Broncos guard flies to unknown location

Offensive guard Dalton Risner is still a free agent, and for many NFL fans, that comes as a shock. But the former Denver Broncos left guard recently stated that he was just waiting patiently for the right opportunity. Could that opportunity be close?

His wife Whitney, who is a well-known TikTok influencer, recently posted a video of her husband walking through an airport. In the clip of the video, she included a Tweet from someone who said they saw him walking through Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

While she wouldn't say exactly where he was, she said that she may consider it. Adding that all she needed was 'two likes' and she would show their destination.

"feeling like exposing this man, 2 likes and I’ll show our destination ..."

Earlier this week, it was reported that there were about seven NFL teams that were currently in talks with the former Kansas State standout. Some of Whitney's followers guessed that perhaps he was on his way to Buffalo to visit the Bills.

NFL analyst believes that the Rams may be the best fit for OG Dalton Risner

Dalton Risner is no doubt one of the most notable free agents still available. The left guard has undeniable talent at his position and will bring a veteran presence to any offensive line.

NFL Rumors @nflrums According to Mike Klis, there are seven teams who have expressed interest in signing #Broncos free agent G Dalton Risner. #Broncos Country According to Mike Klis, there are seven teams who have expressed interest in signing #Broncos free agent G Dalton Risner. #BroncosCountry https://t.co/ZTS7mlTjba

ESPN's Matthew Bowen has said for a few months that he believes the Los Angeles Rams may be the best destination for him.

"The Rams drafted guard Steve Avila in the second round in April, but I still see a spot for Risner to bolster the interior of their front. Risner's run block win rate in Denver last season (74.4%) ranked 10th among all guards."

The guard's stats last year show that he was in the top 10 in the NFL among all offensive guards when it came to the rate at which he won blocks.

The Rams had a disappointing 2022 NFL season after winning the Super Bowl the previous season. Adding a veteran player to the offense could be an added bonus for the offense.

