TikTok Star Whitney Risner and her husband, former Denver Broncos guard Dalton, attended Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. The couple documented their night out as they supported the Denver Nuggets who were taking on the Miami Heat.

She showed the couple entering Ball Arena. The couple then headed to one of the suites in the arena. The seats had a great view as she showed the plethora of food options available to them.

"Might have lost game two, but the Nuggets are winning the Finals."

Her TikTok followers also got a glimpse of Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic, whom she referred to as "the Goat". She also showed her husband Dalton fully immersed in the game and trying to will the Nuggets to victory.

Whitney included different clips of the game, which the Nuggets were winning through the first three quarters. The Miami Heat did pull off the win (111-108), but Risner mentioned in the caption that she still reckons the Nuggest will win it all.

The game was attended by many familiar faces from the Denver sports world. That included Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Terrell Davis, as well as Broncos coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson.

Dalton Risner could sign with NFL team soon

Dalton Risner was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He played his first four seasons with the team and is now a free agent. It was a shock to many when Risner hit the free agency market.

He was the starting left guard for the Broncos from 2019 through the 2022 NFL season, missing only four games.

According to 9News, there are seven teams interested in signing him. So, it currently isn't an 'if' situation but rather a 'when'.

The aforementioned source essentially said that Risner is in search of the perfect fit and doesn't mind waiting it out until he gets the team and contract he wants.

The Broncos are looking to revamp their offense after last year's diappointing 5-12 season. Despite the left guard's success, the market for the position has been inconsistent, and the Broncos have serius salary cap issues.

Nevertheless, the NFl team who signs the recent Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee will be quite happy with the player they will get.

