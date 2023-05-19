Peyton Manning and his children are often seen at Denver Nuggets games, supporting their team. So, it's no surprise that the Hall of Fame quarterback was once again courtside during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals game between the Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Nuggets defeated the Lakers by five points and took a 2-0 series lead. But in a video that made its way around Twitter, Manning doesn't look pleased despite his team winning.
The former NFL quarterback is seen standing just a few rows off of the court along with his son Marshall. As Lakers star LeBron James walks off the court, Peyton appears to be disappointed that his team pulled off the win.
The video garnered attention online as many were trying to figure out why Peyton Manning was upset that the Nuggets won. Many said that they think he lost a bet or that his parlay didn't pay out because of the stats on James.
Others assumed that Peyton knew as a professional athlete what it felt like to lose a playoff game. The thoughts were endless on this one as fans were just really trying to understand the mindset of the former Denver Broncos quarterback. It certainly wasn't a typical response for an avid fan after a playoff win.
Peyton Manning says Nikola Jokic would be his QB1
As part of a campaign for the upcoming NBA Finals, several professional athletes were asked about their thoughts on various players. Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning was asked which NBA player he would choose as his QB1.
He chose Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic or 'The Joker', as he is popularly known. Manning said that his passes on the court indicate that he would have a great deep pass.
"If you have to pick one NBA player to be a quarterback, I'm going with Jokic. I think he's got the best arm in the league, he throws a lot of accurate, full court passes, right? He likes to go deep, I'm not sure in the NFL if he would ever throw a short pass. I think he would want to go deep every single time, so he's fun to watch."
He went on to say that he could see Jokic only throwing deep passes down the field and not even attempting a short pass. Peyton finished by saying that he feels Jokic would be a fun player to watch.
