Dalvin Cook Fantasy Outlook: Should you trade him?

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is one of the best running back options for 2022 fantasy football. Competing in fantasy football might look easy, but you have to remain updated on the NFL players' status in the league.

Fantasy football can be a bit frustrating if your players are not performing well or are missing games, which leads to lower fantasy points.

Is Dalvin Cook present on your fantasy roster? Is it the right time to trade Dalvin Cook? If you have similar questions in mind, then we are here to help.

Let's look at Cook's fantasy outlook for the 2022 season and then conclude whether he deserves to be on your fantasy roster or not.

Should you trade Dalvin Cook?

Dalvin Cook

Cook has been active in the last four games and has also had two 90-yard performances so far. There is little concern regarding the shoulder injury that he obtained in the third-week game against the Detroit Lions.

There were chances he might miss the Week 4 games, but that did not happen, and he helped the Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints last weekend. In his last game, he had 20 carries for 76 yards and no touchdowns. In four games, Cook has touched the end zone only once, which is the only concern right now.

Cook will be the RB1 for the Vikings when they face the Chicago Bears in Week 5. It is better not to trade away Cook, as he may earn you some extra fantasy points this week. The Bears have the ninth-highest rushing success rate and most rushing yards per game allowed after four weeks.

This looks like good news for the managers who are playing with him as their starting RB this week. Also, if you are looking to sell Cook, then you can trade him for Miles Sanders, James Robinson, or Aaron Jones.

Dalvin Cook's timeline

Cook is playing his sixth season with the Minnesota Vikings. He has started in 59 out of the 60 games he has played for the Vikings. He made it to the Pro Bowl and recorded 1000+ rushing yards in the last three years.

The 2020 was his best season, where he started in all 14 games and had 312 rushing attempts for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns. So far, Cook has rushed for 5,099 yards on 1,081 rushing attempts and scored 40 rushing touchdowns.

